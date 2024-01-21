Mercedes-Benz showcases the EQG Concept and launches the updated GLB

Mercedes-Benz has showcased the Concept EQG alongside the facelifted GLB at the 2024 Singapore Motor Show.

The Concept EQG is said to offer an early glimpse into an all-electric version of the iconic off-roader, set to be revealed later this year.

Merging the design elements of the G-Class with those of Mercedes' all-electric lineup, the Concept EQG sports a familiar boxy silhouette, but gets futuristic illuminated exterior protective strips which are given further visual emphasis thanks to its two-tone paint finish — here comprising of gloss black on top and gloss aluminium beam at the bottom.

Being all-electric, the concept also sports a continuous deep black front instead of a conventional radiator grille. This panel sports an illuminated star, surrounded by a pattern of round squares in the familiar blue that is utilised by the Mercedes-EQ brand.

The concept is said to power its 22-inch wheels with a total of four electric motors which are all individually controllable, allowing the vehicle will offer unique driving characteristics both on and off-road.

If, however, you're keen on getting some of the Concept EQG's boxy design for yourself, there's also the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLB to consider.

The GLB is offered here in Singapore as a seven-seater and sports a redesigned front bumper and gets a new grille with four horizontal elements. You won't get 22-inch rims on your GLB, which instead comes as standard with 18-inch items. However, 19 and 20-inch options are available.

In the cabin, the twin 10.25-inch displays now offer a total of 10 colour worlds, while the car also now gets an additional USB-C charging port.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB range starts with the GLB180, which gets a 1.33-litre engine that produces 128bhp alongside a peak torque of 230Nm. The GLB200 is also available here, also equipped with a 1.33-litre engine but producing 160bhp and a peak torque of 270Nm.

Car Model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB180 Progressive 7-Seater (A) $237,888 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB200 AMG Line 7-Seater (A) P.O.A

This article was first published in sgCarMart.