Mercedes-Benz Singapore unveils third-generation GLC

The GLC has always been one of Mercedes’ most prominent offerings locally. And the all-new GLC builds on the characteristics that made its predecessors so popular in the first place.

At launch, two models will be made available to the Singaporean buyer. You can have your third generation GLC as either a mild hybrid GLC300, or a plug-in hybrid GLC300e. The integration of Mercedes-EQ hybrid technology creates greater dynamism day-to-day, whilst lessening the overall impact to the environment.

Both cars will receive the same basic two-litre, four pot engine. In the former’s application, the engine output has been supplemented with a 48-volt integrated starter generator, developing a combined output of 281 bhp.

The ISG also enables functions such as "gliding", boost or recuperation and thus significant fuel savings. It also allows the engines to start very quickly and comfortably making the start-stop function almost imperceptible to the driver.

Plug-in hybrid cars will have a combined power figure of 313 bhp, but more impressively, an all-electric range of 138 kilometres. It will accept Type two CCS charging at up to 60 kW, or AC at up to 11 kW. The 31.2 kWh battery will be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent via a DC charger in just 20 minutes.

All GLC variants will come with Mercedes’s 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, which has been further evolved to work with an ISG. This creates greater efficiency and long-term reliability. For greater manoeuvrability, you can option your GLC with rear-axle steering, which reduces your turning circle by 90 centimetres to just 10.9 metres.

With an all-new interior kitted out with the latest Mercedes gadgets, buyers will be cocooned in Germanic luxury. Dominated by a clearly-structured dashboard, you’d find design styles that draw heavy inspiration from aircraft. For instance, the upper section has a wing-like profile with new, flattened round nozzles reminiscent of the engine nacelles of an aircraft.

Two screens handle all of your driving data and infotainment needs. They are 12.3 and 11.9 inches respectively. It is the third model to come with the second generation MBUX system, and even comes equipped with MBUX Augmented Reality for navigation purposes.

Both GLC variants can be had as an Avantgarde or as an AMG Line model. Expect to pay $389,888 and $427,888 for the GLC 300 4MATIC Avantgarde and AMG Line models respectively. The plug-in hybrid GLC 300e will cost you $398,888 as an Avantgarde and $440,888 as an AMG Line car.

