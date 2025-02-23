Mercedes-Benz Singapore's new charging service combines access to over 3,000 EV charging stations in one app

The new Mercedes me Charge charging service is the first of its kind here in Singapore and provides access to over 3,000 charging points nationwide. The service works in collaboration with three charge point operators, SP Group, Charge+, and Volt.

The Mercedes me Charge service provides operator-independent charging, automated payments, and a simplified user experience, most of all by uniting the access to charging points by the three operators into the Mercedes-Benz app.

Combined, the charging points accessible through the Mercedes me Charge service encompass 49 per cent of all charging points in Singapore, including 77 per cent of all DC fast chargers.

Users of Mercedes me Charge will also be able to get estimated costs for their next charging session based on their vehicle’s battery level, search for available charging stations, and send navigation directions to the charging stations directly to their car.

There is also no markup on charging rates by using the Mercedes me Charge service and all charging sessions are automatically billed and accessible via the Mercedes-Benz app.

Mercedes-Benz Singapore is looking to further efforts to expand the Mercedes me Charge network in Singapore and the region through partnerships with additional charge point operators.

This article was first published in Motorist.

