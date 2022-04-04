Mercedes-Benz T-Class to premiere on April 26

The newest member of the Mercedes family – the T-Class – will take the shape of a premium small van. It is said to have been designed for those that live active lifestyles.

Mercedes states the model will come with “a sporty and emotional design” on the outside. More believable perhaps, is the fact that there will be a spacious interior, with access provided for via sliding doors.

And of course, the van will come all the comfort, connectivity, high-quality appeal and safety typical of a Mercedes-Benz product.

Catch the debut of the Mercedes-Benz T-Class on the Mercedes me media online platform here at 8.00pm Singapore time.

