Mercedes-Benz takes centre stage at Green-House 2025

Not G-HAUS, but Green-House. For the third year running, Mercedes-Benz Singapore has returned in support of the country's first and largest sustainability-led retail festival, having previously lent its support at the 2023 and 2024 iterations.

The event, which took place from Nov 8 to 9, was held at the newly reopened Temasek Shophouse: Green-House's permanent home for the next three years thanks to a landmark partnership. Admission was free for all.

And the automotive brand has quite literally taken centre stage at this year's iteration, showcasing a life-sized 3D-printed Mercedes-Benz G-Class (created in collaboration with Hong Kong-based design studio Editecture) made entirely out of plastic. Well, 40,531 upcycled plastic bottles to be exact. Maybe this will finally allow a G-Class "model" to qualify for Cat A COE?

Just so you were wondering, that's about 580kg of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a lightweight thermoplastic polyester used in beverage bottles and food containers. I guess it wouldn't be amiss to call it an environmentalist's biggest PET peeve.

But that's not all: Take a closer look, and you'll see that this 1:1 plastic behemoth, titled "Living Form, Lasting Purpose", is actually revealed as a system of modular furniture. The wheels transform into lamps, and other parts of the "car" double up as shelves and chairs. Someone get Michael Bay on the phone; I think Mercedes-Benz SG are on to something.

This plastic G-Class model is just one activation of a three-part showcase — titled "Engineered for Impact" — by Mercedes-Benz, which explores how innovation, design, and sustainability can coexist.

The second activation, called "From Hand to Coral", is a collaboration with local studio WASTD to transform Singapore's plastic waste into 3D-printed, personalised BYO bottle holders. Not a bad idea, given the weather we've been having recently. And all of the profits will go towards NParks' initiative to restore 100,000 coral reefs in Singapore's waters, which help protect coastlines by acting as a natural barrier against waves, storms, and floods.

Now there's a real worthy cause, unless you want to potentially see Punggol underwater in a few years.

Last but not least, the final activation: What it Takes to Evolve is a short film hosted by radio personality Rosalyn "Rozz" Lee that shows how designers, communities, and brands work together to turn waste into worth.

But this Mercedes-Benz showcase wasn't all that the 2025 Green-House had to offer, though. It also featured nine immersive zones themed around sustainable living, over 80 participating partners and brands, as well as more than 40 complementary workshops designed to inspire creativity and action towards climate change.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.