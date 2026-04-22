Mercedes-Benz unveils its first-ever electric C-Class

Mercedes-Benz has celebrated the world premiere of its first ever, all-electric C-Class, described as its sportiest C-Class ever built and setting new standards in the electric midsize segment.

The former is certainly fairly accurate, as the sedan features sporty proportions. Its low, flat front end combines with its taut roofline and a rounded rear to create a coupe-like silhouette.

This is complemented by character lines and flared wheel arches to emphasise its sporty elegance.

But at the front is where it shines; the model features a new iconic grille with a wide chrome frame, smoked-glass-look mesh structure, and integrated central star.

In addition, the surrounding contour and panel can be illuminated, and it can also display animations when the vehicle is opened, closed, or charged.

The C-Class' standard LED High Performance head lights, which feature an innovative star design, are seamlessly integrated into its grille.

This "star power" doesn't stop here, with its daytime running lights, position lights, and turn signals featuring the star logo and "visor" look.

Its outer air intakes, side window frames, and generous panoramic sunroof come with a standard chrome trim.

At the rear, the "star power" continues with four round, deep red taillights in a star design.

Inside, the C-Class offers both a Welcome and Goodbye presentation when entering or exiting.

Its all-electric drive architecture enables more interior space, with a wheelbase of 2,962mm.

And thanks to the sunroof, maximum headroom is increased by 22mm in the front and 11mm in the rear.

Storage space isn't lacking in the C-Class either, with a boot capacity of 470 litres and a 101-litre frunk.

The optional 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen — the largest ever in a C-Class — features 10 high-res ambient styles that is coordinated with the colour scheme of the instrument cluster, including the dials, controls, and ambient lighting.

The latter is optional and extends from the instrument panel across all doors to the Sky Control panoramic roof.

The C-Class' new high-end seats are electrically adjustable with memory function.

The seat back can be adjusted to the natural curvature of the spine using the electro-pneumatic four-way lumbar support.

Other features include a massage function across the entire surface of the backrest, seat ventilation, and 4D sound.

At launch, customers can look forward to the most powerful model of the range — The C400 4MATIC, which has a power output of 360kW.

It can hit the century sprint timing in 4.0 seconds.

And with a 94kWh battery, it offers a WLTP range of 762km and a DC charging rate of up to 330kW, which allows up to 325km of range to be recharged in 10 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz has said that further C-Class models with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, as well as various battery options, will follow in 2027.

Among them is a rear-wheel drive model with a projected range of up to 800km.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.