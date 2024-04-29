Mercedes-Benz unveils new all-electric G580

The venerable Mercedes-Benz G-Class has now adopted an all-electric drivetrain.

Just after revealing an updated G-Class in March 2024, the all-electric G580 (notice it's not badged as an EQG580) has been revealed at the Beijing Auto Show, and it looks like it will have the off-road chops to match the legacy built by its petrol-powered predecessors.

Kicking things off is the fact that this off-roader is the first mass production electric car from Mercedes-Benz to feature individual all-wheel drive. Four electric motors do duty in this electric G — two in each housing at the front and rear axles — and all bolted to the chassis and driving their respective wheels via half-shafts. This means that the car can deliver exactly the right amount of torque where the car has added traction.

And is there plenty of torque to go around: Mercedes states that this G580 will develop a total of 1,164Nm of twisting force, alongside a peak power output of 579bhp. For context, that's just a touch more power, but certainly a healthy bit more torque than the 800Nm that the petrol-powered G63 can offer.

And where the petrol burning G63 will complete the century sprint in 5.4 seconds, this electric G580 will do so in just 4.7 seconds.

Mercedes states that this G580 sits on a modified and reinforced ladder frame chassis, retaining the car's combination of a double-wishbone independent front suspension, while the De Dion-design rear axle has been completely redeveloped. This chassis, by the way, also holds a 108kW battery.

The upshot of all this chassis work is that this G580 can ford water and mud up to a depth of 85cm. This figure for the recently updated G63 stands at 70cm.

Sitting above all this, the electric Gelandewagen thankfully has retained the iconic design of its predecessors.

The classic round head lights have been retained, and these sit at either end of a 'radiator grille' that sports four horizontal louvres, although this grille can be had as a black-panel item complete with an animated LED light band and a chrome surround — perfect if your G is going to be more at home waiting along Tanglin Road than roughing it out on the dirt trail.

Mercedes does state, however, that the car does have a slightly raised bonnet, alongside additional air curtains in its rear wheel arches. Look closely and you'll also be able to spot the electric G580 sporting a new spoiler lip on its roof, alongside a rectangular storage box which can be used to stow the car's charging cable (just as we saw on the Concept EQG).

The Mercedes-Benz G580 comes equipped with the firm's MBUX infotainment system, housed within a 12.3-inch driver and media display with touch controls as standard and offering Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support.

Customers can additionally opt to have their car complete with two additional 11.6-inch touch displays which will allow the rear passengers to watch movies, surf the internet and access an assortment of trip information. A Burmester 3D surround-sound system complete with the immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience is additionally available for the off-roader.

