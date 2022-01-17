Mercedes-Benz warns of potential fires in 800,000 vehicles

Mercedes has identified a technical defect that can lead to a vehicular fire in some of their cars. Preliminary investigations have revealed that a malfunctioning coolant pump might be the main culprit.

G, GLC, GLE, GLS, C, E and S-Class cars manufactured from between January 2017 and October 2021 have been identified as being potentially at risk. And Singapore-market cars have not been spared.

No mass recall for now

Representatives from the German automaker stated that a mass recall will be performed once parts are made available. Owners have been advised to drive their cars in a 'particularly prudent manner', with usage being reduced where possible.

At the earliest availability opportunity, vehicles affected by a recall should be brought to the nearest Mercedes-Benz service partner. Replacement parts will be made available to their dealers, and fixes applied by as early as mid-January.

This article was first published in Motorist.