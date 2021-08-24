Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain: Versatility, but not in an SUV

Want the ability to crawl through dirt tracks but don’t want a lumpen SUV? The Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain might be just what you have been looking for.

Robust exterior

Based on the new Mercedes C-Class Estate , the All-Terrain gets an additional 40mm ground clearance to better trudge through the dirty stuff.

Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive and two off-road driving modes add to the car’s off-road suite.

Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain.

PHOTO: Mercedes Benz

At the front, the All-Terrain gets a different single-louvre radiator grille. A distinctive front bumper also aids to set the car apart.

Made of dark grey grained plastic, it emphasises the robust character of this model.

Boot capacity is the same as the Estate: 490 litres with the rear seats up, and 1510 litres with them folded.

PHOTO: Mercedes Benz

Further adding to the theme are the wheel arch liners, which are finished matt dark grey on the front wing and on the rear side wall. Model-specific side skirts add visual contrast against the painted body surfaces.

The Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain will also get the Avantgarde interior is as standard. Three colour options are being offered: Black, Macchiato Beige / Black, and Sienna Brown / Black.

Three interior colour options are being offered for the All-Terrain.

PHOTO: Mercedes Benz

Customers will also have a choice between a 10.25-inch or a 12.3-inch infotainment display in the cabin. A dedicated “Offroad” display menu will deliver information such as the car’s incline, decline and steering angles.

And should you need to head further away from the tarmac, your geo-coordinates and a compass can also be displayed on this screen.

Ability off the beaten track

Larger diameter wheels, and a four-link front suspension with enlarged steering knuckles work with that increased ground clearance to make light work of poor surfaces.

But the Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain has other tricks up its sleeve.

Its comfort suspension comes with a passive damping system that offers reduced damping when on smooth surfaces for greater ride comfort.

However, full damping force will be retained when the shocks to the suspension are more severe, ensuring vehicle stability.

Increased ground clearance and all-wheel-drive make light work of any dirt track.

PHOTO: Mercedes Benz

Two additional driving modes are also offered in the Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain. The first, Offroad is designed for easy terrain such as dirt roads, gravel or sand.

Offroad+ meanwhile, comes with Downhill Speed Regulation, recommended for steeper terrain.

The Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain also comes with Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive as standard for more traction and driving stability on difficult surfaces.

Under normal conditions, the system will deliver 45 per cent of the engine power to the front axle, with the remaining 55 per cent going to the rear. The system is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

This article was first published in Torque.