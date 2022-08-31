Mercedes-EQ EQB electric 7-seater SUV lands in Singapore

Mercedes-EQ has launched its latest electric model in Singapore with the EQB seven-seater SUV.

Prices start at $305,888 with COE for the EQB 250 Progressive, while the EQB 250 Electric Art goes for $313,888 with COE, and the flagship EQB 350 AMG Line, which features a more powerful drivetrain and permanent all-wheel-drive via Mercedes-EQ's 4Matic system, is retailing for $352,888 inclusive of COE.

Mercedes-EQ EQB 350 AMG Line (left) and EQB 250 Electric Art (right).

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The EQB is also the first Mercedes model in Singapore that is available to order from the online Mercedes-Benz Store, with customers able to browse through stock availability and place a deposit, before being contacted by a representative from authorised distributor Cycle & Carriage to make an appointment to complete the purchase.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The EQB is essentially an electric version of the popular GLB seven-seater SUV, but features styling elements that reflects the car's status as part of Mercedes-EQ's electric family.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The front fascia, for instance, with its smoothed-out grille and slim headlights, mirrors that of its siblings, namely the EQA, EQC and EQS, all of which have been launched in Singapore over the past year.

The rear also features the thin taillight bar design that's taken from the EQA, and helps to differentiate the car from its petrol-powered GLB sibling.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The interior pretty much mirrors that of the GLB, with the dual 10.25-inch screens that incorporate the MBUX infotainment system with voice control, and the digital driver instrument panel.

However, depending on the trim level, the EQB can also be specced with rose gold interior trim highlights on the air vents and seats.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Similarly, as the EQB shares its dimensions with the GLB, it offers seven-seater capability, although Mercedes emphasises that the third row of seats is suitable only for children, or adults up to 1.65 metres tall.

Nominal boot space is 110 litres with all the seats up, expandable to 465 litres with the third row down, and 1,620 litres with all the rear seats folded.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The EQB 250's electric drivetrain produces 188hp and 385Nm of torque, which enables it to go from 0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds.

The more powerful EQB 350 meanwhile uses a dual motor setup that churns out 328hp and 520Nm of torque, and sends power to all four wheels via the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds.

Range is quoted at 474km for the former, and 423km for the latter, while charging time is about six and a half hours on an AC charger for both.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Standard features on the EQB 250 Progressive include 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunction sports leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, and silver chrome air vents.

The EQB 250 Electric Art model adds to that 19-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, a 10-speaker sound system, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and rose gold air vents.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The flagship EQB 350 AMG Line meanwhile adds a whole host of additional features, including adaptive suspension, an AMG Line body kit, 20-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, heated front seats, and AMG brushed stainless steel driving pedals.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Optional equipment that can be added on include a panoramic sunroof ($5,800), and an MBUX Innovation package that includes a head-up display ($5,500).

Meanwhile, safety features such as blind spot assist, active brake assist, which helps to detect and initiates braking if the car detects an impending collision, and parking assistance are standard across the EQB range.

The EQB continues the electric onslaught from the Mercedes-EQ brand, following on from the launch of the EQC and EQA last year, and the EQS in July.

Mercedes-Benz Singapore adds that it will introduce the E-Class-sized EQE luxury sedan, as well as the EQV large van to its electric lineup over the coming months, to bring its electric portfolio to six model strong.