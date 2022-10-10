Mercedes-EQ EQV electric MPV arrives in Singapore

Mercedes-EQ has continued its electric wave in Singapore, and the latest electric vehicle to be launched here by the brand is the EQV, a large premium MPV that's based on the V-Class van.

The EQV is the first electric vehicle from the brand that can be used for both private and commercial purposes, and the sole variant available here, the EQV 300 Avantgarde, is priced at $390,888 inclusive of COE.

The primary design changes on the EQV that marks it out from its V-Class sibling is the black panel radiator grille that is flanked by chrome fins, mirroring the look that has been seen on the rest of the Mercedes-EQ range. Lightweight 18-inch wheels further underline the EQV's dynamic design.

The EQV's electric drivetrain develops 204hp and 366Nm of torque, and the 100kWh battery offers a claimed range of about 426km.

Charging takes around 10 hours on an 11kW AC charging wallbox, while on a DC fast charger, the EQV takes between 40 to 75 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge, depending on whether it is a 50kW or 110kW charger. Electrical consumption is rated at 29.8kWh/100km, while the EQV nets a VES rating of A2, qualifying it for a $15,000 rebate.

Despite its van-based origins, the EQV is as luxurious as any Mercedes passenger car on the inside. The 10-inch touchscreen sits atop the centre console, and is within easy reach of the driver.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The MBUX infotainment system incorporates the "Hey Mercedes" intelligent voice control system, while the system also displays EV specific information like charging status, energy flow, and consumption graphics.

Passengers can also lounge in comfort, with the second row featuring a pair of reclining seats that incorporate massage functions, heating and ventilation, as well as plenty of storage space for drinks and other stuff.

The third row too gets plenty of room to accommodate three adult passengers, with each seat on the bench being individually adjustable for greater flexibility.

Like any EV, the EQV offers regenerating braking to help recuperate energy lost from braking, and uses them to recharge the battery, and the strength of the regeneration can be varied by the driver.

There is also a selectable D Auto level, which uses the Eco Assistant programme to adapt the suitable level of regeneration on the fly, based on factors such as navigation data and information provided by the intelligent safety systems.

The EQV is the latest model in Mercedes-EQ's electric onslaught in Singapore, following on from the luxury EQS and the compact seven-seater EQB SUV this year, which joined the EQC and EQA crossover SUVs from last year. The brand will close the year out with the E-Class-sized EQE sedan, which is scheduled to launch within the next couple of months.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.