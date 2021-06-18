Mercedes EQC makes its Singapore debut

Mercedes-EQ's EQC is now officially available in Singapore.

The SUV is the first electric model from Mercedes-EQ, a sub-brand dedicated to electric mobility. As such, it is also the first electric Mercedes in Singapore.

The EQC is part of Ambition2039, Mercedes' strategy to have a fully networked and cabin neutral new car fleet by 2039.

Mercedes EQC: Distinctive styling

The EQC is built on the same platform that underpins the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the brand's mid-size SUV.

It is designed with what Mercedes calls "Electro-look" styling. Its front end is highlighted by a large black-panel surface that encloses the headlamps and grille.

The black panel's top is bordered by an optical fibre that "links" the daytime running lights. When illuminated, it resembles an uninterrupted light band.

AMG Line variants feature sportier components, such as this grille.

PHOTO: Torque

A similar light band also "connects" the tail-lights.

Further hinting at the car's electric drivetrain are the Mercedes-EQ blue accents, which can be seen on the "EQC" badges and "Multibeam" lettering.

Inside, designers gave the Mercedes EQC an "avant-garde electro-look", with cues such as the instrument panel's ribbed edge that looks like the cooling ribs of an amplifier.

The air-vent deck, finished in dark chrome, is complemented by a textile-like structure in metallic silver-grey. Newly developed surfaces, such as the "Sunnyvale" upholstery, is manufactured from high-quality recycled material.

Mercedes says that more than 100 components in the interior are made from sustainable materials such as wool, paper and hemp.

Unique functions

PHOTO: Torque

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) multimedia system is has several EQC-specific features.

These include displaying the range, charge status and energy flow of the drivetrain. Driving modes, charging current and capacity can also be controlled and set.

The instrument cluster, too, shows pertinent information such as output and recuperation phases.

Pre-entry climate control is available in the Mercedes EQC. Using either MBUX or the Mercedes me app, the driver can tell the car his or her desired temperature at a set departure time.

For convenience, pre-entry climate control is also automatically activated for five minutes when the EQC is unlocked using the key.

Performance, range and charging

PHOTO: Torque

The Mercedes EQC is powered by an 80kWh battery that is manufactured by Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE, a wholly-owned Daimler subsidiary.

It powers the asynchronous motors (one on each axle), which deliver a total of 402hp (408PS, 300kW) and 760Nm. With 4Matic, Mercedes' all-wheel-drive system, the 2495kg EQC can sprint from rest to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

Mercedes says the EQC has a combined consumption of 21.5kWh, and a maximum range of 423km.

The EQC is equipped with a water-cooled on-board charger (OBC) with an 11kW capacity. Using a wallbox, it will take 7.5 hours to charge the battery from 10 per cent to 100 per cent.

With a 110kW DC charger, the batteries can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 40 minutes. In Singapore, the EQC's batteries are covered by an 8-year/160,000km warranty (whichever comes first).

Availability

PHOTO: Torque

The Mercedes EQC 400 4Matic comes in two trims: Electric Art and AMG Line.

Electric Art comes with rose-gold interior accents on the key-shaped front air vents and instrument panel itself. They are produced by bending millimetre-thick leather in rose-gold and sewing in into the edging.

AMG Line, on the other hand, gives the EQC a sporty character, with its AMG-specific radiator grille, front and rear aprons.

Sporty cues in the cockpit include a flat-bottom steering wheel, brushed stainless steel pedals and seats with leather upholstery and trim in carbon-fibre look.

The EQC 400 Electric Art currently starts from $304,888 while the EQC 400 AMG Line starts from $322,888. Both prices include COE and are valid till June 24, 2021.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic (A)

PHOTO: Torque

Motor: Two asynchronous motors

Max power: 402hp (408PS, 300kW) at 4100rpm

Max Torque: 760Nm at 0-2000rpm

Battery capacity: 80kWh

Power to weight: 161.1hp per tonne

Gearbox: Single-speed automatic

0-100km/h: 5.1 seconds

Top speed: 180km/h

Consumption: 21.5kWh/100km (combined)

Max range: 423km

Price inc. COE: From $304,888 (after $25k VES rebate)

Agent: Cycle & Carriage Industries

This article was first published in Torque.