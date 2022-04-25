Mercedes-EQ's EQS SUV is the brand’s fanciest 7-seater EV so far

STUTTGART, GERMANY - After the EQE and EQS luxury limo, the EQS SUV is Mercedes-EQ's latest instalment in its electrified lineup.

The five-seater EQS SUV's 3, 210mm wheelbase is the same as the EQS sedan which Mercedes previewed in Singapore earlier this month. However, the SUV's body is 86mm shorter, at 5,130mm, while the roof stands 215mm higher than the EQS sedan, at 1,727mm.

The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ SUV produces 360 horsepower, 26 horses more than the equivalent EQS sedan, and 800 Nm of torque.

The dual motors in the EQS 580 4Matic SUV produce 544 hp, 20 horses more than in the comparable sedan, and 858 Nm of torque. Mercedes quoted both EQS 450+ and 580 4MATIC to cover 613 kilometres of range based on the WLTP cycle.

From the interior, the EQS will feature a massive 56-inch MUBX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen, which includes a 12.3-inch OLED display that gives the front passenger their own display and control area when travelling.

Mercedes-EQ will put to use 'an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic'. That is, if the camera detects the driver looking at the front passenger's display, it will automatically dim the screen, making it less distracting for the driver.

The MBUX Hyperscreen consists of three screens including an LCD display, ICD (Instrument Cluster Display) and two OLED displays, CID (Central Information Display) and CDD (Co-Driver Display) under a bonded glass cover to give the appearance of a single, continuous display.

Rear passengers can also be able to enjoy the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment Plus which comprises of two 11.6-inch displays with touch controls on the backrests of the driver and front passenger seats. Selection and modification of navigation destinations are also possible from the rear seats with the option of screen-sharing now possible amongst passengers.

In addition, to further add to the car's ambience, the EQS SUV will also feature a Dolby Atmos sound system and the company's air purification system, which receives a new scent called No.6 MOOD Mimosa.

What will be felt is the extra room inside, the EQS SUV offers optional third-row seating making this the second all-electric EQ sub-brand car to carry seven, joining the EQB.

The five-seater SUV gets 645 litres of boot space which can be further expanded to 2,100 litres with the rear seats folded while the seven-seater has 565 litres with a maximum of 2,020 litres with the rear seats down.

According to Mercedes, the EQS SUV is slated to go on sale in the second half of 2022 and prices are still too early to lay out.

