Mercedes-Maybach goes electric with the EQS 680 SUV

Mercedes-Maybach has launched its first-ever electric model in Singapore with the introduction of the EQS 680 SUV.

The car was unveiled at an event held at the Eureka Griffin Club, near the Botanic Gardens, on Oct 30, and extends Mercedes-Benz's electrification efforts into the top-end luxury segment.

What is Mercedes-Maybach?

Mercedes-Maybach is the ultra-luxury sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, responsible for creating the most opulent and high-end models in the carmaker's lineup.

The story of the Maybach name is a complicated one, but it traces its history to a German engineering company that was established before World War I and produced aircraft engines.

It briefly dabbled into making cars, but the company, and name, went dormant after World War II ended.

Mercedes-Benz bought the rights to the Maybach name in 1960, but left it mostly unused until the early 2000s, when it decided to revive Maybach as a luxury division on its own to compete against Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

The reborn Maybach, however, was a sales failure, and Mercedes-Benz decided to shut down the division in 2013.

Two years later, Mercedes-Benz decided to bring back the Maybach name once more, this time as a sub-brand labelled as Mercedes-Maybach.

Since then, the Mercedes-Maybach lineup has expanded to include ultra-luxury versions of the flagship S-Class sedan, the G-Class off-roader, and the GLS large SUV.

What is the significance of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV?

The EQS 680 SUV is the first ever fully-electric car to bear the Maybach name, and marks a new era for the brand as it moves into the realm of electrification.

Powering the EQS 680 SUV are two electric motors that combine to produce a total of 484kW/658hp and 955Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0 to 100km/h in 4.4 seconds. It boasts a 118kW/h battery that can take up to 200kW of DC fast-charging, and can be topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

What's cool about the EQS 680 SUV?

The biggest appeal of Maybachs is not their outright performance, but rather their luxurious appointments, and the EQS 680 SUV offers that in spades. For starters, the Maybach differentiates itself from the regular EQS SUV models through its black panel grille and subtle Maybach badging and logos throughout the car.

Customers who want more exclusivity can opt for the Night Series variant, which comes with dark chrome accent trims, and a uniquely designed 21-inch wheel design.

The Night Series is also available with a choice of just three colours: Opalite bright white, Obsidian black, and a two-tone Obsidian black/Mojave silver paintjob, the latter of which is a whopping $112,000 option.

Inside, the Night Series features what Mercedes-Maybach calls the First-Class Rear, which turns the car into a strict four-seater. A centre console runs in between the two seats and houses, among other things, two folding tables (like on an airliner), two temperature-controlled cup holders, a chilled compartment for champagne bottles, and several USB-C and HDMI ports that allow passengers to connect their personal devices.

The First-Class Rear is standard for the Night Series but is available as a $33,000 option for the regular EQS 680 SUV. The folding tables are an additional $12,400 option for both models if the First-Class Rear is specified.

Many of the EQS 680 SUV's features are designed to deliver comfort and convenience to the driver and his passengers. For example, the car features doors that can open and close automatically when it senses the driver and his key approaching from about 1.5 metres away.

The doors can also be opened and closed with a single touch of the door handles, or via the MBUX infotainment system.

For those interested, the standard Mercedes-Maybach 680 SUV is retailing for $976,888 inclusive of COE (as of November 2024).

The Night Series version is going for $1,130,888 with COE, and both prices are before any options are specified.

