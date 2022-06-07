Mercedes-Maybach launches new Gorden Wagener-designed 'The Creator' sunglasses

Mercedes-Benz and Maybach have launched a new 'The Creator' sunglasses, said to have been designed by Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Gorden Wagener and his team.

The sunglasses are made from ultra-light titanium, which can be coated in either 22-carat gold, rose gold or platinum plating. This material is also paired with sustainably sourced natural horn from the traditionally reared Asian water buffalo, available in a range of colours picked to pair with the rest of the frame including amber, black, or green.

The rounded corners of the frames of the glasses and its flowing design is said to take after the designs of the most exclusive models of Mercedes-Maybach's lineup, while the design of the bridge takes its inspiration from the details of the radiator grilles of the firm's cars.

The Creator sunglasses will be available from authorised retailers come mid-2022.

