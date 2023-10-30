Mercedes reveals E-Class L designed for Chinese customers

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its new E-Class L — a long wheelbase variant of the new E-Class set to go on sale in China.

The E-Class L measures in at a total of 5,092mm in length, and sports a 3,094mm long wheelbase (133mm longer than the standard E-Class).

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class L comes with the firm's Superscreen and a 360-degree ambient lighting system in the cabin

Two versions of the saloon will be offered, with the first getting three horizontal twin louvres and an upright star on the bonnet. The second variant will come with a sportier exterior, with its front grille featuring the Mercedes star as well as a single louvre. This grille also sports the star motif in its mesh, finished in chrome.

Further back, you'll note that the Mercedes-Benz E-Class L also gets a reshaped rear window, inspired by those found in the Mercedes-Maybach cars, this design is said to offer a wider view while securing additional privacy.

As you might have guessed, the interior of this Mercedes-Benz E-Class L has been designed to transport passengers in luxury. And kicking things off is the MBUX Superscreen — comprising of a 12.3‑inch LCD instrument screen complete with a 3D display function, a 14.4‑inch central display, and a 12.3‑inch passenger display, all integrated under a single glass cover.

Paired with a 360‑degree ambient lighting system, the interior of the E-Class L becomes an immersive, digital cocoon for all users.

The rear seats of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class L can recline up to 36 degrees, and the car also gets a redesigned armrest complete with its own lighting strips

At the second row, users will be treated to seats that can recline up to 36 degrees. The seats here also get electronically adjustable leg rests, as well as a neck-heating function. The armrest here is also said to incorporate ambient lighting strips and luxury wood trim.

And to make sure those seated here don't get left out from the tech available to those in front, the car also gets a Burmester 4D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos. Comprising a total of 21-high-peformance speakers, the system is said to deliver a maximum output of 730W.

Those at the front will be able to get additional listening kicks, thanks to two transducers on each of the front seats, while those at the rear will be treated to the full experience of the car's Sound Visualisation with Active Ambient Lighting system, which will allow the ambient lighting system to rhythmically flux with the music.

The MBUX system in this Mercedes-Benz E-Class L is additionally the first car from the firm to come equipped with a new Qualcomm 8295 Automotive Cockpit Platforms chip, which allows to car to deliver an optimised MBUX Voice Assistant system, with a response time that is now a mere 0.5 seconds.

The car also utilises a new 3D game engine provided by Unity China, which realises more detailed map rendering. The navigation system of the car can also now identify their vehicle's lane position on highways and city expressways and deliver timely prompts for lane changes.

The system also allows the car to deliver what Mercedes-Benz terms a Level 2+ level of driving automation. The system is able to keep its distance from large vehicles and takes charge of driving up and down the highway while providing active navigation guidance, allowing partially automated point-to-point driving on highways and urban freeways in China.

ALSO READ: 2023 McLaren Artura hits the mark as a driver's car

This article was first published in sgCarMart.