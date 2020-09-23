The message of love rings loud and clear for this guy with deaf parents

And their message comes on a very special day: Today (Sept 23) is the International Day of Sign Languages, a day proclaimed by the UN General Assembly to commemorate the date of the founding of the World Federation of the Deaf in 1951.

Cool fact: did you know that are approximately 72 million deaf people worldwide and that, collectively, they use over 300 different sign languages.

And, yes, there's a Singapore Sign Language, too, or SgSL for short. In fact, you can sign up for a course conducted by the Singapore Association for the Deaf. Also check out the video on "Signs for Covid-19-related words in Singapore Sign Language" at the end of this article.

First celebrated in 2018, the International Day of Sign Languages aims to "raise awareness of the importance of sign language in the full realisation of the human rights of people who are deaf".

Nyle DiMarco, a deaf activist, disability advocate and the winner of "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 in 2015, shares more about this day of observance: