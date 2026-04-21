Caught in 3K: Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta AI glasses now in Singapore

If you have had your eye on a pair of Meta AI glasses, here’s some good news!

Ray-Ban and Oakley have finally brought their Meta AI glasses to Singapore.

Technology firm Meta and eyewear corporation EssilorLuxottica announced on Monday (April 20) that the viral AI glasses will be available for purchase island-wide.

Before this, they could only be bought from third-party sellers.

On March 31, EssilorLuxottica said that the entire AI glasses collection will expand to new regions including Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Chile, Peru and Colombia later this year.

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Wayfarer, Skyler and Headliner lines are already in stores, while the new Blayzer and Scriber Optics will be available starting May 6.

These glasses boast features such as 3K Ultra HD video capture, an upgraded 12MP camera, hands-free filming and communication — including video calls, a six-mic system with open-ear speakers.

Prices start from $629.

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Ray-Ban will also be celebrating this new launch with a Ray-Ban Meta pop-up at Orchard Road, outside Mandarin Gallery, from May 6 to 17.

The pop-up will be open from 10am to 10pm daily, offering the full collection of products and styles.

Visitors will also be able to get their Ray-Ban Meta cases engraved here.

Those eyeing the glasses from the Oakley Meta HSTN and Oakley Meta Vanguard lines can also purchase them in Singapore.

The Oakley Meta HSTN boasts a battery life of eight hours with typical use, and up to 19 hours on standby.

It also comes with a charging case that delivers up to 48 hours of charging on the go and has a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Ultra HD 3K recording.

On the other hand, the Oakley Meta Vanguard offers up to nine hours of use and six hours of continuous audio playback. Each pair also comes with a charging case that provides an additional 35 hours.

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The glasses have a 12MP camera with a 124-degree wide-angle lens that records up to 3K resolution

They also help cut through noise while you're working out through open-ear speakers with a five-mic, wind-optimised array.

Prices start from $659.

More information about the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta AI glasses can be found on Meta's website.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com