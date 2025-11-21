Miss Mexico, who walked out on organisers, is crowned Miss Universe 2025

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Nov 21 at the finale held in Bangkok, Thailand.

She beat first runner-up Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh, second runner-up Miss Venezuela Stephany Abasali, third runner-up Miss Philippines Ma Ahtisa Manalo, and fourth runner-up Miss Cote D' Ivoire Olivia Yace.

Fatima, 25, is the fourth Miss Universe from Mexico and the 74th winner of the competition.

Her pageant win comes weeks after a viral confrontation with Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil, where he publicly chastised her for not posting promotional materials.

Nawat berated Fatima during a livestream on Nov 4 and appeared to insult her by saying: "If you follow the order from your national director, you're a dumb head."

In response, she walked out of the room, followed by several other contestants in solidarity.

After the incident, Fatima wrote on social media: "If something costs you your dignity, you need to walk away".

The following night, Nawat made a public apology for his actions.

"I think you must understand that the pressure is a lot. I am a human. Sometimes, I cannot control [myself]. I do not intend to harm anyone because I respect all of you... I have to say, I am so sorry [this] happened," he had said on stage before bowing towards the contestants.

In a separate press conference, Nawat also claimed he did not call Bosch a "dumb head" but had used the word "damage".

Raul Rocha, president of the Miss Universe Organisation, condemned Itsaragrisil's actions and said that he would restrict the Thai director's participation in upcoming events.

The pageant has been marred by other controversies and mishaps.

A week after the contestants' walkout, two pageant judges resigned, with one claiming that the contest was rigged.

"Two days before the final, a secret vote was held to pre-select 30 contestants out of the 136. This vote was carried out by individuals who are not official members of the jury, myself included," Omar Harfouch wrote in an Instagram post on Nov 18.

But the Miss Universe Organisation rejected his allegations, saying that "no external group has been authorised to evaluate delegates or select finalists".

On Nov 19, Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry fell off the stage during the preliminary evening gown round.

She was taken away from the venue on a stretcher.

In an update, Raul said that the contestant had been treated at the hospital and had not broken any bones.

