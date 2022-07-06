MG reveals the all-new MG4 EV

LONDON — Built on the brand’s own Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), the MG4 EV is a new all-electric hatchback that is set to be a rival to cars like the electric Volkswagen ID 3.

PHOTO: MG

Little has been confirmed about MG’s newest car, but we do know that the MG4 EV is about the size of a Volkswagen Golf, and will have battery capacities of between 51kWh to 64kWh, giving it a range of between 350km to 452km as measured on the WLTP cycle.

It will apparently also be rear-wheel driven, and have a 50:50 weight distribution between the front and rear axles for enhanced drive engagement. It’s a chassis balance formula that BMW loves to build its cars around, and is what makes cars like the BMW 2 Series Coupe such engaging machines to drive.

PHOTO: MG

Of interest here too is the MG MSP, a flat-deck platform that MG says is suitable for building cars with wheelbases from between 2,650mm to 3,100mm. The brand claims that everything from large SUVs to small sports cars can be pinned upon the MSP, which has an integrated battery structure height of just 110mm. This compact deck allows the placement of the car’s heaviest components as low down to the ground as possible for better stability.



It’s a modular platform that is similar to Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, upon which the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 electric cars are built on.

MG has adopted a progressive strategy when designing its new platform, and states that the architecture allows integration with future technologies including battery swap systems and also allows vehicles to receive Over-The-Air (OTA) updates throughout their lifecycle.

PHOTO: MG

The car is set to go on sale in Europe in September 2022. Its allocation for Singapore has yet to be confirmed, but should the MG4 EV be eventually made available here, it would fit comfortably under the MG ZS EV as the smallest of the MG cars based on its size and range.

This means that at present COE prices a price tag of around S$130,000 with COE could be a realistic expectation, and an electric car with such a low entry price would make for a very attractive proposition in Singapore.

