MG takes aim at BYD with its new S5 electric SUV

MG is targeting market leader BYD with its new S5 electric SUV, and the car was launched in Singapore with much fanfare during at event held at Suntec City on April 9.

The S5 is aimed squarely at the BYD Atto 3, which was Singapore's best-selling car in 2024, and that strategy is reflected in its attractive launch price of $165,888 with COE, putting it within the range of the Atto 3.

The S5 will eventually replace the ZS, which was MG's first electric vehicle (EV) sold here when the brand was relaunched in Singapore in 2020.

Unlike the ZS, however, which was based on an internal combustion engine (ICE) model, the S5 is designed to be an EV from the ground up.

It sits on the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), which is shared with MG's other EVs like the Cyberster roadster and MG 4 hatchback. As such, the car can be packaged to offer greater practicality and more space for passengers and cargo.

The car measures in at just slightly under 4.5 metres in length, but it offers a generous wheelbase of over 2.7 metres.

Along with the flat rear floor, this translates into plenty of legroom for occupants to stretch out.

Boot space is also rated at a fairly decent 453 litres, accessible via a powered tailgate that can be opened via a kick sensor below the rear bumper.

The interior follows the trend of modern minimalism seen in most Chinese EVs these days, with the 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen taking pride of place on the dashboard.

The operating system powering it supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while also incorporating popular apps like Spotify and YouTube natively into the system.

Other standard features include a wireless smartphone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and no less than 16 advanced driving assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring.

Power comes from a single electric motor that produces 99kW/133hp and 250Nm of torque, allowing it to slot comfortably into COE Category A.

Interestingly, the power is sent solely to the rear wheels, which should make for an entertaining driving experience, although its 0-100km/h sprint time is rated at a modest 9.9 seconds.

MG says that the 62kWh battery of the S5 gives it a range of 560km in city driving, or 425km in combined city and highway driving.

It can also accept a peak DC charge rate of 150kW, allowing it to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 26 minutes.

For further peace of mind, Eurokars EV, the authorised dealer for MG in Singapore, is offering a 10-year battery warranty and 10 years' worth of free servicing for every MG S5 sold, along with a standard five-year general vehicle warranty.

