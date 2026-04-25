This Is Michael: Popular Michael Jackson tribute show lands in Singapore this June

There's a particular kind of weight that comes with revisiting Michael Jackson's catalogue. Not just nostalgia, but the recognition of how deeply his music and movement have shaped pop culture as we know it. In Singapore this June, This Is Michael arrives as a reminder of that legacy, less a throwback and more a live reconstruction of a global phenomenon.

Set on June 5 2026 at the Capitol Theatre with two showtimes at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, the Michael Jackson tribute show has already built a steady global following, with more than 500,000 tickets sold worldwide.

At the centre is Lenny Jay, a performer whose likeness, both physical and vocal, has been recognised by members of the Jackson family. But what stands out is the discipline behind it. Jackson's work has always been about control, and here, that rigour carries through in the choreography, phrasing, and timing.

The production leans into scale without losing structure. Expect more than 20 tracks, from Billie Jean to Smooth Criminal, performed live with a full band, dancers, and tightly coordinated staging. It is a format that has travelled well, reaching audiences in over 25 countries and filling large venues such as Movistar Arena in Chile and Argentina, and Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, each with capacities in the tens of thousands.

There's also a layer of continuity that grounds the show. Touring musicians who once performed with Jackson, including guitarist Jennifer Batten and bassist Don Boyette, appear in select performances. It's a detail that may go unnoticed at first, but adds weight to the overall experience.

What makes This Is Michael resonate now is less about revival and more about persistence. Jackson's music continues to circulate widely, with billions of streams annually and a presence that hasn't faded with time. He remains one of the highest-earning artists globally, a reflection of how enduring the catalogue still is.

In a live setting, that endurance becomes more tangible. The choreography feels sharper, the rhythms more immediate, and the audience becomes part of the atmosphere. For Singapore, the Capitol Theatre offers the right balance, intimate enough for detail, but still suited to a production of this scale.

For longtime listeners, it's a return to familiar ground. For newer audiences, it's a way to experience the work as it was intended, in motion and in front of a crowd.

Tickets are available from S$108 via Row One. City Nomads readers enjoy 15 per cent off with code CITY15 (minimum purchase of two tickets).

This article was first published in City Nomads.