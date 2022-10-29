Michelin Bib Gourmand zi char restaurant Kok Sen is moving out of its premises on Oct 30

Don’t say we never share, but old-school zi char restaurant Kok Sen is moving.

The Cantonese eatery – situated along the iconic Keong Saik Road in Chinatown- announced that the last day of operations at their current 30/32 Keong Saik Road location will be this coming Sunday (Oct 30) on their Facebook.

Moving just up the street to 2/4 Keong Saik Road, they are expected to open at their new location on Nov 11, starting from 1pm. This is the second time that the iconic zi char store has moved.

Established in the 1950s, Kok Sen started as a stall selling pork ribs and shrimp hor fun in the iconic red coffee shop (current day Potato Head Singapore) along Keong Saik Road.

It only moved to its present-day address in 2000 and is run by third-generation owner Chris Wong. Kok Sen was awarded the Bib Gourmand Award in 2016.

Prawn Paste Chicken is one of Kok Sen's speciality dishes not to be missed. PHOTO: Facebook/koksenforyou

Big prawn hor fun is the big favourite among its regulars, but its prawn paste chicken and bitter gourd pork ribs are some of their other must-order items.

Big Prawn Hor Fun is the Kok Sen signature dish that is sure to delight the whole family. PHOTO: Facebook/koksenforyou

And if you are lucky enough to make it down on Saturdays or Sundays, be sure to order the weekend special dish – deep fried chicken stuffed with seafood paste.

Address: 2/4 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089110

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12pm – 2.15pm, 5pm – 9pm

