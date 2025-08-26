Michelin chefs share what they think are the most underrated Singapore dishes

Singapore is home to a plethora of delicious foods, but some dishes get less attention than others.

So besides chicken rice, laksa and chill crab, what are some "underrated" local delicacies?

In Instagram video uploaded on Aug 21 by the Michelin Guide, several Michelin chefs were asked this question.

And they all had very different answers.

While Julien Royer of three-Michelin-starred Odette thought it was a "really tough" question, he eventually decided on char kway teow.

"I like it when you have this wok hei flavour and I think most people don't really order [char kway teow] enough," he shared.

For Ivan Brehm of one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Nouri, that dish would be Hokkien mee.

Why? "Because I love it," he said simply with a smile.

"It's delicious. The sloppy kind. The dry kind. It doesn't matter. More Hokkien mee, the better. Everybody needs Hokkien mee in their life."

Chef Denis Lucchi of one-starred Buona Terra personally feels that bak chor mee is underrated.

"Because I think it's quite complex and because it's a noodle. I'm Italian so I love pasta, so I find some similarities," he explained.

Jason Tan of the now-defunct Restaurant Euphoria said he feels carrot cake is not talked about more.

"I think, maybe the white carrot cake or the black carrot cake. Just simple with cai po (preserved radish) and egg. Just make it crispy - very nice," he said.

As for Han Liguang of one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Labyrinth, his underrated dish would be curry rice.

"I mean, no one talks so much about it, but actually it is what I view very representative of Singapore.

"I mean, you've got the British influences, Peranakan influences, Chinese influences on a plate, and it's delicious once you put it all together as well," he explained.

