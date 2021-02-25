Michelin does not mean expensive: Here are 9 Michelin eateries with food that's $4 and below

Slap the Michelin title onto anything and most people would naturally assume that the food by these establishments is a notch above your run of the mill eateries.

Another conclusion that some may jump to is that you'll have to fork out a premium just to be able to taste it.

However, this is not always true. There are actually quite a number of places in Singapore where you can get Michelin-approved food (we're talking Michelin Bib Gourmand, the Singapore Michelin Guide, and of course, the coveted Michelin star) minus the hefty price tags.

Chey Sua Carrot Cake

The popular carrot cake stall at Toa Payoh Lorong 1 has been listed on the Michelin Bib Gourmand for four consecutive years since 2016. Be prepared to wait up to 45 minutes due to the long, snaking queues.

The stall is run by two sisters who work together seamlessly to cook and serve plates of piping hot carrot cake. They only have one dish on the menu, white carrot cake, and prices start from just $2.50. Don't forget to enjoy it with their special homemade chilli sauce!

Price: $2.50

Address: Block 127 ,Toa Payoh Lorong 1, #02-30, Singapore 310127

Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck

Duck rice stalls are a dime a dozen in Singapore but what makes Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck stand out is its Michelin Bib Gourmand title.

Winning the award in both 2018 and 2019, it is unsurprising that the stall attracts long queues, especially during lunch.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Melissa Teo

They specialise in simple yet well-executed plates of Teochew-style braised duck rice, sold for the very affordable price of $3 per plate. Can't get enough? Top up a little more and opt for their $4 and $5 portions instead.

Price: $3

Address: 20 Ghim Moh Road, #01-04, Singapore 270020

Hawker Chan

There are only two hawkers in Singapore with a Michelin star and Hawker Chan is one of them (The other is Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodles, which did not meet our $4 cut off). Apart from being the world's first hawker to receive the award, it is also known to be the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world.

Prices start from a mere $2 for a plate of soya sauce chicken rice and $2.50 for the soya sauce chicken noodle. While they've expanded to multiple outlets island wide, we suggest visiting their original outlet at Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre as the food's better there.

Price: $2

Address: 78 Smith Street, Singapore 058972

Hua Kee Chicken Rice

Chicken rice is that staple dish that you can find in pretty much any corner of Singapore, but some places do it better than others.

One example is Hua Kee Chicken Rice at Redhill Food Centre, which has been included in the Singapore Michelin Guide with a Michelin Plate.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Melissa Teo

For just $4, you get a plate of tender chicken slices and rice. Curious how they manage to make the chicken so succulent? The secret is that they poach all their chicken. This helps to retain all that silky goodness.

Price: $4

Address: 85 Redhill Lane, Singapore 150085

Hock Hai Curry Chicken Noodle

Curry chicken noodles is one dish that's pretty hard to find in Singapore. If you want to try a bowl, you can do so at Hock Hai Curry Chicken Noodle.

This gem in the East finally got awarded with a Michelin Bib Gourmand title in 2019 which only made their already snaking queues even longer.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Melissa Teo

For $4, you get a piping hot bowl of their famous curry chicken bee hoon mee which comes brimming with noodles, chicken slices, fried beancurd and potato doused in a rich, savoury curry gravy.

Price: $4

Address: 208 New Upper Changi Road, #01-58 Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre, Singapore 462208

Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee

There are a number of popular Hokkien mee stalls in Singapore. One of them is Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee, which has managed to bag the Michelin Bib Gourmand title for four consecutive years since 2016.

Located at the famous Tiong Bahru Food Centre, they specialise in Hokkien mee that comes laden with sotong and prawns. Prices are kept affordable too and range from $3 to $5 per serving of noodles.

Price: $4

Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, #02-01, Singapore 168898

Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup

Another Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee located in Tiong Bahru Food Centre is Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup. They were listed in the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2019 and are one of the more popular places in Singapore to get this dish.

Pig's organ soup isn't everyone's cup of tea, but if you're into innards, this stall is worth checking out.





A bowl of their clear soup made from pig bones and offals is priced at just $4, and comes packed with ingredients like pig organs, pig liver, intestines, pork belly and pork balls.

Price: $4

Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, Singapore 168898

Na Na Curry

Specialising in Peranakan-style curry, Na Na Curry has been in the F&B scene for close to three decades. While they have four outlets islandwide, do note that only their Bukit Merah outlet was awarded with a Bib Gourmand.

If you hadn't guessed from their name, Na Na Curry sells curry, curry and more curry. A bowl of curry chicken here will set you back by just $3 while a bowl of curry mutton is sold for just $4.

Price: $3

Address: Blk 115 Bukit Merah View, #01-47, Singapore 151115

Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee

For a simple and nostalgic plate of char kway teow, check out Outram Park Fried Kway Teow, a stall that was recognised in the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2018 and 2019.

Brace yourselves for queues that can last up to a whopping two hours, especially during lunchtime on weekdays.

A plate of char kway teow costs $4 and comes with bean sprouts, egg, cockles and pork lard.

Price: $4

Address: 531A Upper Cross St, #02-17, Singapore 051531

melissateo@asiaone.com