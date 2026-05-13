Michelin Guide releases 'best chicken rice in Singapore' list but some Singaporeans disagree with choices

When one mentions must-try dishes in Singapore, chicken rice often comes to mind.

But what makes a good plate of chicken rice?

On Tuesday (May 12), the Michelin Guide posted a list of "the best chicken rice in Singapore" on its official Instagram account.

It consisted of 10 eateries, including popular names such as Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice and Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice — both of which have been featured in the Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

However, some Singaporeans have a bone to pick with the culinary guide's inspectors over their choices.

Numerous netizens commented on the post, saying that the list was not accurate. They cited reasons such as poor or inconsistent taste of the stalls' food, as well as unwarranted high prices.

Tian Tian was one of the eateries which the Michelin Guide drew flak for.

Despite the hawker stall's rave reviews, several Singaporean netizens disagreed with it being included in the best chicken rice in Singapore list.

One comment read: "Including Tian Tian completely killed the credibility of the list."

"Had Tian Tian recently, it's honestly not good. I literally thought that it's embarrassing many tourists are gonna walk away thinking this is what real chicken rice tastes like," another wrote.

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Some netizens were also upset that they did not see their all-time favourites, such as Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice and Chatterbox, in the list.

Meanwhile, others were glad their "hidden gems" stayed under the radar.

Many Reddit users who came across the list also questioned the basis for the culinary guide's picks, as its social media post did not include any descriptions of the food or explanation for the choices.

Another controversial choice by the Michelin Guide's inspectors was Margaret Drive Sin Kee Chicken Rice.

On its website, the culinary authority described the eatery's chicken as "juicy and tender" and the rice as "aromatic". It also said that the dish is served with an "addictive ground ginger sauce".

Some Singaporeans, however, questioned Margaret Drive Sin Kee Chicken Rice's place in the list.

One netizen said the eatery's chicken was "tough and tasteless".

Others gave a more neutral review.

"I think it's not bad but my family disagrees. The food is not consistent though, some days it's really good and some days it's off the mark," another person commented.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com