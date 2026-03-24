Michelin Hong Kong and Macau 2026: Guide to starred Restaurants, Bib Gourmand & new winners

The Michelin Hong Kong and Macau 2026 guide arrives with a sense of clarity.

Not a year of major shake-ups, but one that reflects how both cities continue to define dining in Asia through consistency, depth, and a strong sense of identity.

Across the board, the guide recognises 278 establishments, spanning starred restaurants, Bib Gourmand picks, and Michelin Selected entries.

What stands out is not how much has changed, but how much has held steady.

Dining in Hong Kong and Macau continues to build on strong foundations rather than chasing constant reinvention.

Michelin-starred restaurants: Precision and staying power

A total of 98 restaurants hold Michelin stars, with 77 in Hong Kong and 21 in Macau.

At the top tier, there is no movement. Hong Kong retains seven three-star restaurants, including Amber, Caprice, and T'ang Court, while Macau continues with Jade Dragon and Robuchon au Dôme.

This level of consistency reflects a dining culture that values refinement over reinvention.

These are restaurants that have settled into their identity and continue to execute at a high level.

In the two-star category, Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic and L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon move up, bringing the total to 19 across both cities.

At the one-star level, four additions stand out:

China Tang — Cantonese classics broadened with Beijing and Sichuan influences

Sushi Takeshi — Edomae sushi precision with thoughtful rice pairings

Don Alfonso 1890 — Southern Italian cooking rooted in Campanian tradition

Palace Garden — Refined Cantonese dining within a modern resort setting

Both Don Alfonso 1890 and Palace Garden are located within Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, which we previously explored for its East-meets-West dining concepts and growing reputation as a culinary destination.

Bib Gourmand: Where value still matters

The Bib Gourmand category remains one of the most useful parts of the guide, highlighting places that deliver strong cooking at accessible prices.

This year sees 83 Bib Gourmand establishments across Hong Kong and Macau.

Notable entries include:

Dragons' Den — Nostalgic Cantonese cooking with strong wok hei

Fiata — Contemporary pizza with a clear Neapolitan point of view

Ho Ho Chak — Chiu Chow comfort cooking with old-school appeal

Lai's Kitchen — Straightforward Cantonese cooking for everyday dining

Nok Song — Thai cooking rooted in balance, spice, and freshness

The spread is wide, covering everything from street food to casual dining.

It reflects how both cities continue to deliver quality across all price points.

Michelin Selected: The depth of the scene

The Michelin Selected category grows to 97 restaurants, with 15 new additions this year.

This is where the range of the dining scene becomes most visible.

Restaurants here may not have stars, but they often shape where things are heading.

Notable entries include:

Akira Back — Japanese Korean flavours with polished global flair

Furong — Hunan cuisine with heat, depth, and regional character

Hau Tak — Refined Cantonese comfort food with nostalgic touches

Sol — Korean classics reworked with modern Western technique

Te Bo — French technique sharpened by subtle Asian accents

Albergue 1601 — Portuguese dining in Macau's historic quarter

Lakeview Palace — Jiangnan cooking shaped by seasonal finesse

Taken together, the list shows a dining scene expanding in range.

There is more diversity in cuisine and format, but the focus on technique and clarity remains consistent.

A broader Chinese influence

One of the more noticeable developments this year is the growing presence of regional Chinese flavours.

Inspectors highlight how influences from mainland China are becoming more visible across menus in both Hong Kong and Macau.

This shows up in subtle ways. Cantonese kitchens are expanding their references, and regional techniques are being integrated into fine dining formats.

The result is a scene that feels more connected to a wider Chinese culinary landscape, while still grounded in local traditions.

Sustainability and the bigger picture

Five restaurants retain their Michelin Green Star, including Amber, Mora, and Roganic.

The number remains unchanged, but sustainability continues to be part of how restaurants operate rather than a headline feature.

The introduction of the Mentor Chef Award also shifts attention beyond the plate.

Alongside awards for young chefs, service, and sommeliers, it recognises the role of mentorship in shaping the industry over time.

What Michelin Hong Kong and Macau 2026 tells us

The Michelin Hong Kong and Macau 2026 guide reflects a region that is comfortable with its position.

There is innovation and growth, but it is measured.

More than anything, there is a clear sense of identity across both cities.

For diners, that translates to something simple.

Whether at a three-star restaurant or a Bib Gourmand spot, the expectation is clear.

The quality will be there. And in places where dining is part of everyday life, that kind of consistency is what matters most.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.