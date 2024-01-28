Michelin star-worthy bites and epic views: Singapore's largest F&B container park opens Jan 29

There's a new kid on the block. Enter Cosford Container Park, an outdoor F&B container park in Changi that's touted to be Singapore's largest.

Set to open to the public on Monday (Jan 29), the new venue spans 35,000 sq ft and boasts a rooftop bar, outdoor and indoor dining and an outdoor stage, all in one spot.

Diners can look forward to over 13 food vendors offering a range of food from snacks to full-on meals. Highlights include Hello Butter Chicken by Michelin-starred Chef Manjunath Mural, the popular Boon Tat Street Seafood, and Ishiro, which specialises in Japanese rice bowls.

For something smokey, there’s Let’s BBQ Bar where you can indulge in Taiwanese-style grilled meat skewers. Diners can also savour the taste of Thailand with Streets of Bangkok, serving up popular Thai street food such as boat noodles and jumbo cockles.

Another interesting concept is Cluny & LUK’ERS. By day, the spot serves up iconic Singaporean breakfast staples, and come dusk, it transforms into a cyberpunk-inspired bistro bar.

Wash your meal down with potent cocktails (and even mocktails) at School of Cambridge, a rooftop bar that offers picturesque views of Changi Airport.

Beyond food, visitors can participate in carnival games, catch sports matches and live performances, and enjoy photo ops in the vicinity for the ‘gram.

Free daily shuttle services to the park will also be provided every 10 minutes from 5pm to 11pm at the bus stop opposite St. John’s Crescent.

Address: 30 Cosford Road, Singapore 499550

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 11am to 1am; Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holiday, 8:30am to 1am

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

