Michelin starred restaurants offering takeaway during circuit breaker

Odette

You can't think about fine dining in Singapore without thinking of Odette. This contemporary French fine dining haven boasts three Michelin stars and a waiting list as long as your arm.

But, luckily for us, during the circuit breaker they are offering their own version of takeaway and in true Odette style, it's stunning.

To start there's the heirloom beetroot collection with burrata or their hokkaido uni on a beurre noisette or even the Loire valley white asparagus with buckwheat blinis.

Main courses are taken care of with milk-fed lamb, spiced duck or even pepper pigeon and puddings are on another level. So with only two weeks of circuit breaker left, go on and treat yourself.

Burnt Ends

Many restaurants have trimmed their takeaway options of late but this one starred Michelin joint most certainly has not.

They've got set menus that range from one to four people with popular favourites including their steak and jerk chicken or there's the a la carte option where we are pleased to see the king crab legs in garlic butter.

Want something light?

The steak sandwich is sure to be a hit or go all out and order the 600g dry aged ribeye, before treating yourself to something sweet like their berry tart.

Meta Restaurant

Ready for this? Over at Meta, Chef Sun Kim uses his Korean heritage for inspiration alongside Japanese culinary techniques with Western culinary training for beautiful, seasonal dishes that have won them one Michelin star.

During the circuit breaker, you can choose their set menus or go a la carte with popular favourites including Wagyu beef don, Korean seafood pancake and tropical cheesecake.

Tasuta Ramen

Not only is Tasuta Ramen the world's first Michelin-starred ramen shop, but they are also delivering island-wide during the circuit breaker.

The brainchild of Chef Yuki Onishi, his mission was to redefine the way we see and taste ramen by taking away all artificial flavours and MSG, using only the best and most natural ingredients.

Here, simple dishes including Teriyaki chicken meshi and Shoyu soba are delicate yet full of flavour.

What's more, some of your favourite ramen sets are available in a set, meaning they arrive with a drink so you dont have to think of a thing.

Candlenut

Last, but most certainly not least, is Como's Candlenut restaurant. With one Michelin star, this Peranakan favourite is offering both delivery and pick-up services during the circuit breaker.

So, what can you look forward to? Well, there's chicken curry, Candlenut's buah keluak fried rice, blue swimmer crab curry and Babi Pongteh.

This article was first published in BLLNR.