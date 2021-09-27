A Mickey Mouse-themed pop-up by Disney is coming to September this November

While we can't visit Disneyland theme parks, for now, Disney is bringing the magic here in the form of an immersive pop-up that pays homage to the iconic Mickey Mouse - the first ever in Asia.

Named Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration, it'll open its doors this November at Suntec City.

And get your cameras ready, because you can look forward to exploring seven different imaginatively themed and totally picture-worthy experiential rooms, all inspired by the cartoon mouse.

PHOTO: Disney Singapore

There's a "Mickey and Minnie's Love" room with a sofa inspired by Minnie Mouse's polka-dotted bow, a Sorcerer Mickey's Magic Room, and a Forever Mickey room with infinity mirrors and Mickey ear hats.

And just as a nod to Singapore, there's a locally-themed room that celebrates all things Singaporean, with works created by a homegrown artist.

PHOTO: Disney Singapore

Looking to add to your Disney collectables? Don't forget to check out the Pop-Up Disney!

A Mickey Celebration store for exclusive Singapore-only Mickey merchandise that draws on the city's historical, cultural and architectural gems.

More details will be revealed, but you can book your tickets now.

Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration opens from Nov 19, 2021 to Mar 20, 2022 at Suntec Convention Centre Level 3, Suntec City Tower 1, 7 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038987.

Tickets are at $25 for adults and $20 for children (three to 12). Bundle deals are available. Visit its website for tickets and more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.