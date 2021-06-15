The micro bags that are small in size but big in style

When the world got introduced to micro bags, it was something of a novelty. How absurd it looked that a bag – something to hold things with – was too small to conceivably carry much.

Then, celebrities hopped on the trend, toting these miniature bags around both on their days off as well as on the red carpet (thank you, Lizzo). Then, it made a bit more sense: micro bags were a statement item that doubled perfectly as conversation starters. (“What do you even fit in that little bag?”)

These days, micro bags have settled into a position of being a contemporary classic. The size fits right in with modern day lifestyles: just enough to fit slender phones barely a centimeter thick, credit cards that suffice in a cashless world, and perhaps an item of makeup.

It’s evident too when you’re browsing the websites of fashion brands and many now have a category page dedicated to micro bags.

PHOTO: Dior

The latest edition of the Lady Dior: a micro size that’s just launched at the brand’s Ion Orchard boutique.

The upshot of the teeny tiny bag trend becoming a mainstay is that designers and brands are releasing new versions every season. Even classic designs are getting the downsizing treatment. Dior, for example, has just released a brand new range of Lady Dior, Saddle and Caro, and 30 Montaigne bags in the micro size.

If you haven’t already, it’s time to consider this diminutive category – whether brands call them mini, micro or nano – for yourself. Here is the latest crop that we’ve got our eyes on.

Micro Lady Dior leather bag, $4,800, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Nano Balloon leather bucket bag, $1,900, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Mini Olympia leather shoulder bag, $2,390, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

Jacquemus Le Petit Bambino suede top handle bag, US$387 (S$512), www.net-a-porter.com

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Mini Antigona Vertical leather crossbody bag, $2,290, Givenchy

PHOTO: Givenchy

Neo Classic Nano calfskin tote, $2,190, Balenciaga

PHOTO: Balenciaga

Miu Belle leather clutch, $2,050, Miu Miu

PHOTO: Miu Miu

Mini Flap calfskin top handle bag, $5,960, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Re-Edition 2000 Re-Nylon shoulder bag, $1,270, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

Jodie leather shoulder bag, $2,650, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Celine by Hedi Slimane Mini Besace canvas and leather crossbody bag, $1,650, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

XS Le Pliage Cuir leather crossbody bag, $815, Longchamp

PHOTO: Longchamp

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Le K Baby Satchel leather crossbody bag, $950, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

Tiny Backpack canvas backpack, $2,410, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Mini Sunshine Shopper straw crossbody bag, $2,150, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

This article was first published in Female.