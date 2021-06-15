The micro bags that are small in size but big in style

When the world got introduced to micro bags, it was something of a novelty. How absurd it looked that a bag – something to hold things with – was too small to conceivably carry much.
Then, celebrities hopped on the trend, toting these miniature bags around both on their days off as well as on the red carpet (thank you, Lizzo). Then, it made a bit more sense: micro bags were a statement item that doubled perfectly as conversation starters. (“What do you even fit in that little bag?”)
These days, micro bags have settled into a position of being a contemporary classic. The size fits right in with modern day lifestyles: just enough to fit slender phones barely a centimeter thick, credit cards that suffice in a cashless world, and perhaps an item of makeup.
It’s evident too when you’re browsing the websites of fashion brands and many now have a category page dedicated to micro bags.
The latest edition of the Lady Dior: a micro size that’s just launched at the brand’s Ion Orchard boutique.
The upshot of the teeny tiny bag trend becoming a mainstay is that designers and brands are releasing new versions every season. Even classic designs are getting the downsizing treatment. Dior, for example, has just released a brand new range of Lady Dior, Saddle and Caro, and 30 Montaigne bags in the micro size.
ALSO READ: Invest in these 10 designer bags with the best resale value
If you haven’t already, it’s time to consider this diminutive category – whether brands call them mini, micro or nano – for yourself. Here is the latest crop that we’ve got our eyes on.
Micro Lady Dior leather bag, $4,800, Dior
Nano Balloon leather bucket bag, $1,900, Loewe
Mini Olympia leather shoulder bag, $2,390, Burberry
Jacquemus Le Petit Bambino suede top handle bag, US$387 (S$512), www.net-a-porter.com
Mini Antigona Vertical leather crossbody bag, $2,290, Givenchy
Neo Classic Nano calfskin tote, $2,190, Balenciaga
Miu Belle leather clutch, $2,050, Miu Miu
Mini Flap calfskin top handle bag, $5,960, Chanel
Re-Edition 2000 Re-Nylon shoulder bag, $1,270, Prada
Jodie leather shoulder bag, $2,650, Bottega Veneta
Celine by Hedi Slimane Mini Besace canvas and leather crossbody bag, $1,650, Celine
XS Le Pliage Cuir leather crossbody bag, $815, Longchamp
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Le K Baby Satchel leather crossbody bag, $950, Saint Laurent
Tiny Backpack canvas backpack, $2,410, Louis Vuitton
Mini Sunshine Shopper straw crossbody bag, $2,150, Fendi
ALSO READ: 25 stylish designer bags carried by our favourite local celebs, from Zoe Tay to Chen Yixin
This article was first published in Female.