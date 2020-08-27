Mid Autumn Festival 2020: 8 places in S'pore to indulge in traditional & snow skin mooncakes this year

Celebrating in a time of adversity seems to be what 2020’s Mid Autumn Festival will be about.

With hotels and Chinese restaurants all over the city presenting a treasure trove of snow skin and baked mooncakes as usual, here are eight places to snag those treats to share with your loved ones to enjoy the little things in life this year, whether you choose to explore new combinations or enjoy traditional favourites.

1. Man Fu Yuan, InterContinental Singapore

Man Fu Yuan impresses yet again with their all-new Snowskin Mooncake: Heritage Collection (S$84, four pieces).

Inspired by Peranakan desserts, be delighted by familiar flavours that manage to still surprise, such as Chendol where gula melaka melds with red bean, coconut and pandan jelly, and the creamy Durian Pengat with butterfly pea.

For those with a taste for the traditional, the Low-Sugar White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts ($70, four pieces) is an excellent pick for the health-conscious.

Plus, not only are the treats gorgeous, they’re presented in elegant tingkat carriers featuring Peranakan design motifs.

How to get them : Available for purchase online until Sept 28, 2020 and at the Man Fu Yuan Shoppe located at the entrance of InterContinental Singapore from Bugis Junction until Oct 1, 2020.

City Nomads readers can enjoy a 35 per cent discount by simply applying promo code ICSCN35 at the checkout page.

Man Fu Yuan Shoppe is located at InterContinental Singapore , 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6825 1131/1132. Opens Tues-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10pm

2. Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

This year, Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant is introducing two exciting fruity snow skin creations.

Liqueur lovers will enjoy the White Lotus Seed Paste with Grand Marnier Praline Mooncake ($66, six pieces) while the Green Tea Paste with Jackfruit Praline Mooncake ($66, six pieces) teases palates with the distinct flavour of jackfruit.

Long-time fans will also rejoice at returning best-seller Peranakan Durian Snowskin Mooncake ($66, six pieces). A special 1-for-1 offer is available till Sept 29, 2020 to give your Mid-Autumn double the enjoyment.

How to get them : Available for orders online until Sept 29, 2020 and collections from 12pm - 8pm or delivery (charges apply) from Sept 1, 2020.

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant is located at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium , Level 4, 317 Outram Road, Singapore 169075. Opens Weds-Sun 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm.

3. Grand Hyatt Singapore

Grand Hyatt Singapore’s famed Martini Bar at mezza9 might not be able to open for now, but at least we can indulge in their alcoholic treats. New snow skin flavours like the Mellow Apple Calvados Truffle and fairtrade Wu Liang Ye Truffle feature alongside the stalwart Champagne Truffle and Lychee Martini Truffle ($80, nine pieces).

Besides traditional baked mooncakes like the Sesame Lotus Double Yolk with Bamboo Ash ($80, four pieces) , Grand Hyatt Singapore is presenting their Bai Fu Tu ($288) pralines embossed individually with one out of a hundred character styles of the Chinese character 福.

How to get them : Available for orders online . Enjoy an exclusive early bird deal of 35 per cent savings for any set of snowskin or traditional mooncakes from now till Aug 31, 2020.

Grand Hyatt Singapore is located at 10 Scotts Rd, Grand Hyatt, Singapore 228211, p. +65 6738 1234.

4. Wan Hao, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza

At Wan Hao, Cantonese tradition takes a flavourful spin with the Red Date Baked Mooncakes with Wolfberries & Pumpkin Seeds ($74 for 4) packed with nutrients and a natural caramel-like sweetness.

For something classy and creative, look to the Rose Tea Snowskin Mooncakes with Champagne Truffle ($74 for 8) but if you’re truly looking to impress, the limited edition Premium Gift Set ($238) has four decadent Golden Black Truffle Mooncakes with Bayonne Ham & Single Yolk and a 375ml bottle of Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne for pairing.

How to get them : Available for pre-orders online or Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Forecourt Stall, located at Hotel’s entrance till Oct 1, 2020.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is located at Tang Plaza, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6735 5800.

5. Manhattan, Regent Singapore

Known for having some of the best hotel restaurants in town, Regent Singapore’s mid autumn offerings is once again inspired by the flavour profiles of each venue.

Savour the tropical notes of Plantation Rum, spiced coconut and yuzu in Macapuno ($82, eight pieces) created by Manhattan head bartender Sophia Kang, whereas Basilico’s Double Espresso and Almond Marzipan ($82, eight pieces) is pure escapist fare to Italy.

Summer Palace, on the other hand, has a zesty new creation in the Orange and Pine Nuts ($82, eight pieces).

How to get them : Available for purchase online for delivery and self-collection from Aug24 to Oct 1, 2020. For more information, visit their website here .

Regent Singapore is located at 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715.

6. Hai Tien Lo, Pan Pacific

For snow skin mooncakes without a praline shell, look no further than Hai Tien Lo’s new match-made-in-heaven flavour pairings like Raspberry Chocolate Snowskin , Matcha Black Sesame and our favourite of the lot – the Soursop Lychee ($68.80, four pieces).

Their baked mooncake collection also boasts crowd favourites like Charcoal Black Sesame Seed Paste with Melon Seeds ($69.80 for 4) and low-sugar alternative Jade Paste with Melon Seeds ($69.80 for 4).

How to get them : Available for pre-order online or Pan Pacific Singapore till Oct 1, 2020. From now till Aug 31, 2020, all prepaid orders made with eligible credit cards can enjoy an exclusive early bird deal of 25 per cent savings and up to 15 per cent savings between Sept 1 to Oct 1, 2020. Self-collection and delivery are available from 11.30am to 9.30pm.

Hai Tien Lo is located at Pan Pacific Singapore , 7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square, Singapore 039595. Opens daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 6.30pm-10.30pm.

7. Feng Shui Inn, Resorts World Sentosa

Crafted with all-natural ingredients, Feng Shui Inn’s trio of guilt-free snow skin mooncakes this year is touted to promote immunity.

Priced at $98 for six pieces, the Rose Lingzhi Spores with Longan balances the floral and fruity whereas earthy undertones permeate the Purple Sweet Potato with Manuka Honey with a hint of nuttiness and light floral accents.

The fillings of the baked mooncakes ($68, four pieces), such as pandan with yam and egg custard also depart from the traditional lotus paste.

How to get them : Available for pre-order online , Feng Shui Inn, via email at FengShuiInn@rwsentosa.com from now till Sept 27, 2020. RWS Invites members enjoy a 20 per cent discount, while Maybank and Mastercard® Credit and Debit card holders can enjoy a 15 per cent and 10 per cent discount respectively.

Feng Shui Inn is located at Crockfords Tower, Level G2, Resorts World Sentosa, 2 6 Sentosa Gateway #B1M-125- to 12 , Singapore 098138 .

8. Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

Shang Palace brings exciting news of two new delicious mooncake flavours – go decadent with the Hennessy X.O. Chocolate Mini Snowskin Mooncake ’s ($88, four pieces) rich dark cocoa notes or opt for a healthier choice in the Limited Edition Mini Vegan Mooncake ($138, eight pieces) featuring Japanese pumpkin and cinnamon from Sri Lanka.

The highlight this year, though, has to be the Peranakan-Inspired Gift Box Set by Benny Ong ($118). This collaboration with the internationally-acclaimed fashion designer and artist holds four pieces of baked mooncakes filled with bak kwa, pork floss, nuts, and five-spice powder.

How to get them : Available for ordering online till Oct 1, 2020. Delivery and self-collect options are available.

Shang Palace is located at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore , 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350.

This article was first published in City Nomads.