Mid-Pawtumn Festival: How to DIY pet-safe mooncakes for your furkids

It’s that time of the year again: We're gathered with family and loved ones for the annual Mid-Autumn Festival reunion dinner or mooncake festival (safely and responsibly, of course, it is after all the year 2020), reminiscing about our childhood days of zooming around void decks waving colorful lanterns, sparklers, and candles (yes, hoomans partake in zoomies too).

Now picture this: As you take that first delicious, mouthwatering bite into a double-salted egg yolk mooncake, a sudden movement from the corner of your eye catches your attention and you pause mid-bite... yup, your furkid has indeed materialised out of thin air and is currently giving you the biggest puppy dog or puss-in-boots eyes.

You’re in the ultimate pawrent dilemma: Is it safe to share the mooncake with your furkid? Will they never speak to me again if I don’t?

That is why we have created this Mid-Pawtumn Festival guide with pet-safe tips and advice on how to celebrate this tradition with your furkid!

Here's a step-by-step instruction for our favourite DIY pet-safe (dog and cat) mooncake recipe, and where to shop for artisanal pet-friendly mooncakes that will have your furkid (and possibly you) drooling in seconds.

DIY pet-safe mooncake recipe

Yield: 2 - 3 mooncakes

Serving size: 1 mooncake per pup

Total time: Approx. 45 mins

Ingredients:

Mooncake base: 1 potato peeled and chopped into 1-inch chunks (or sweet potato, beetroot or turmeric) Optional: natural colouring for a festive look

Mooncake filling: 2 tbsp Dog or Cat dry and/or wet food



Supplies:

1 mooncake mould

Potato masher

Making mooncake base

Step 1: Boil water in a medium-sized pot

Step 2: Prepare your ingredients

(This will be rolled into your mooncake base, so prepare accordingly to the size of your pup’s appetite)

Choose from this colourful variety of pup-safe natural ingredients:

Potato

Sweet potato

Beetroot

Turmeric

Instruction: Peel and chop into 1-inch chunks

Step 3: Boil ingredients and mash separately to avoid mixing colours:

Optional: Add natural colouring to your ingredients for a more festive vibe

Preparing mooncake filling

PHOTO: Perromart

Step 4: Put together one or a combination of your pet's favourite treats or foods.

Putting the mooncake together

Step 5: Roll your dough (mooncake base from Steps 1-3) into a ball

Step 6: Flatten it into a pancake

Step 7: Scoop mooncake fillings onto centre of pancake

Step 8: Roll all that goodness up (make sure the filling’s nice and snug in the centre)

Step 9: Press into mooncake mould with puppy paws

Tips:

Once your furkid has licked up every crumb to his satisfaction, be sure to finish off with some dental care practices. It is vet-recommended to brush your pet’s teeth daily with the use of pet toothbrushes and toothpaste, teeth and gum wipes, or plaque sprays.

On top of this routine, you can reward your pet with dental chews that double up as treats in moderation!

Where to find and buy pet-safe mooncakes

Paw-pressed for time? Check out these Singapore barkeries where you can purchase beautifully-crafted pet-friendly mooncakes and other Mid-Pawtumn Festival treats!

Mooncake Biscuits

Mooncakes

10 per cent proceeds to Causes for Animals Singapore

Mini veggie moonies

Mooncakes

20 per cent proceeds to OSCAS Singapore

When is Mooncake Festival 2020?

Mooncake Festival or Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Oct 1, 2020, Thursday.

Enjoying mooncakes with loved ones has always been a highlight of Mid-Autumn Festival, and we believe that pets are family that deserve to be included in special moments like these.

This article was first published in Perromart. This recipe and food are intended as a treat or snack. Treats should only constitute a small percentage of your pet’s daily food intake, as overfeeding treats can lead to severe nutrient deficiencies. If unsure of the compatibility with your pet’s diet, consult your pet’s veterinarian before offering these food items.