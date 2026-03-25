Middle East flight disruptions: Guide for Singapore travellers

For Singaporeans planning a holiday in the next three months, the Middle East crisis matters less as a geopolitical story and more as a travel one.

It has disrupted one of the world's busiest east-west aviation corridors, and that has a direct effect on how we fly, how much we pay, and how confidently we can book a trip right now.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the Middle East region, while Singapore Airlines and Scoot have both cancelled affected services to Dubai and Jeddah through March 28.

That does not mean every holiday plan is off the table. Far from it. Changi Airport is still very much connected, and airlines are adjusting fast.

But for anyone heading to Europe, the UK, or parts of North Africa, the old assumption that flying west is straightforward no longer holds. More routes are being diverted, some flights are taking longer, and the cheapest fares are becoming harder to find.

Travellers in Singapore are already reassessing long-haul plans because of this extra layer of uncertainty, especially when journeys involve Middle Eastern airspace or Gulf hub connections.

Why your Europe holiday may now cost more and take longer

The biggest practical change is routing. A large share of Asia-Europe traffic usually flows through or around Middle Eastern airspace and Gulf hubs.

With closures, restrictions, and limited operations affecting key transit points, airlines have had to reroute aircraft, add fuel, trim schedules, or cancel flights outright. Industry and travel reports say these closures have disrupted travel through Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, while safety alerts continue across parts of West Asia.

For travellers, that usually shows up in three ways.

First, longer flight times. Alternative routings around conflict-affected airspace can add anything from around one to three hours, and in some cases more, depending on the destination and aircraft. AirHelp says some long-haul services are adding 60 to 120 minutes, while analysts quoted by The Straits Times warn of longer journeys more broadly across Asia-Europe traffic.

Second, fewer easy one-stop options. Gulf carriers have historically made Europe feel close from Singapore, with smooth connections through Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi. Right now, that model is under strain. AirHelp described Gulf carriers as facing operational paralysis in the early phase of the disruption, and Reuters reporting carried by The Business Times showed that the closure of major Gulf hubs sent Asia-Europe ticket prices sharply higher and left popular routes sold out for days.

Third, higher fares. Reuters reporting carried by CNA says airlines including Qantas and Air New Zealand have already raised fares because of the fuel shock tied to the conflict. Cathay Pacific has also announced higher fuel surcharges on most routes from 18 March.

This does not mean you should cancel your Europe trip on instinct. It does mean you should budget more generously and expect less wiggle room.

A June city break to Barcelona or Milan may still happen smoothly, but the days of booking the cheapest westbound itinerary with a casual Gulf stopover are, for now, looking shaky.

If you are travelling during school holidays or around a long weekend, book earlier than usual and read the fare rules properly before paying. The cheapest ticket is no bargain if it leaves you stranded in a transit city you were never planning to see.

The smartest holiday moves for the next three months

If your goal is a simple, low-stress holiday from Singapore between now and June, regional travel looks much more appealing than long-haul right now.

That is partly because Southeast Asia and North Asia remain easier to reach without relying on conflict-affected transit corridors, and partly because Singaporean travellers were already leaning towards more value-conscious, experience-led planning in 2026.

YouGov's Singapore travel outlook shows rising costs are reshaping how Singaporeans think about overseas holidays, while Skyscanner's 2026 travel trends highlight growing interest in destinations that feel fresh, practical, and closer to home.

That makes places like Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Bangkok, Bali, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur look especially sensible at the moment. They are well served from Singapore, do not require a Gulf transit, and still offer the sort of holiday many people actually want in the next few months: good food, decent hotels, short flight times, and less uncertainty.

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If Europe is still the dream, look for flights that bypass Gulf transit altogether.

Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa have added more Singapore-Europe flights in March because of stronger passenger demand on routes that avoid the Middle East. That is a useful signal. When direct or more self-contained itineraries are available, they may cost more upfront, but they can save you from a domino effect of missed onward connections and last-minute changes.

It is also worth paying attention to aircraft range and operational realities.

Travel Weekly Asia reports that Qantas' Perth-London nonstop has had to stop in Singapore for fuel after rerouting away from Middle Eastern airspace. That is a reminder that even premium long-haul products can become less predictable when flight paths suddenly stretch.

Before you book, look harder at refunds, insurance and advisories

This is the part many travellers skip until something goes wrong. Right now, it deserves a little more attention.

Start with official advisories. MFA's position is clear: defer all travel to the Middle East region, and Singaporeans already in the region are strongly encouraged to eRegister. The UAE and Saudi Arabia travel advisory pages repeat that guidance.

So even if your airline is technically operating, that does not mean a leisure trip is a smart idea.

Then look at your ticket conditions. Scoot says passengers affected by its Jeddah cancellations can request a full refund or rebook on alternative Scoot flights. That flexibility matters, and it is worth favouring airlines or fares that spell out rebooking and refund options clearly. Singapore Airlines has likewise warned that other flights may be affected as the situation remains fluid.

Insurance needs more scrutiny too. Income Insurance announced additional support for eligible customers affected by Middle East travel uncertainty on March 9, which is helpful, but travellers should not assume every disruption will be covered automatically.

As an example, FWD states that its travel insurance excludes countries where MFA advises against travel or recommends postponement.

The best approach for the next three months is fairly simple:

Keep holidays straightforward.

Prioritise direct flights where possible.

Avoid voluntary transits through the Middle East.

Build in more time and more budget for Europe.

Buy insurance only after checking the exclusions carefully.

Avoid trips requiring separate tickets, cruise departures, concert nights, or hotel bookings that cannot be changed.

Travel from Singapore is still possible, still exciting, and still worth planning. But for now, the smoothest holiday is likely to be the one that asks the least of the global aviation map.

In a season like this, closer can feel smarter, and a well-priced week in Bangkok, Bali or Tokyo may offer something many travellers want more than bragging rights: peace of mind.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.