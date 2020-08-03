Military parades, aerial displays and songs sung in unison - here's why these are some of our favourite NDP memories

Every August 9, Singaporeans across the world band together to commemorate the anniversary of our nation's independence, and one event that happens every year without fail is the National Day Parade (NDP).

But given everything that's going on this year (like the coronavirus pandemic), we'll be celebrating our country's 55th birthday a little bit differently. And the parade is not spared.

This year's parade will see a significant reduction in the number of participants, for everyone's safety, of course. Various parade segments have also moved to the heartlands and will be streamed live on television and internet platforms.

There is, however, a silver lining. For the first time ever, residents will be able to catch the state flag flypast, jet aerial display and mobile column in real life from the comfort of their homes as they are slated to take place at various locations around the island.

While NDP 2020 is certain to be a familiar, yet definitively different experience, for me, I am looking forward to seeing this year's performances at night, especially the story and song segments.

This is usually my favourite part of every NDP as I can only imagine how much work goes into every performance each time it unfolds. And there is a deep appreciation of how everyday Singaporeans demonstrate their love for the country by spending months practising for that one performance.

I also love it whenever the National Day song I like the most, Home, is played and I hear Singaporeans singing together as one. This is when I really feel a sense of belonging and know that I am truly "home".

Here are the other segments of the parade that my colleagues have fond memories of and look forward to every NDP.

Military parade

President Halimah Yacob inspecting the guard of honour at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2018. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The military parade is a mainstay of every NDP — we've had it every year since the very first parade in 1966. Members of the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force and various groups and societies in Singapore participating in it. And it is particularly significant for some of us who were part of one of the contingents.

"I participated in NDP 2007 while serving my national service and that was the first year the parade was hosted on the Marina Bay floating platform. Though I had to undergo months of tiring training, it felt like it was all worthwhile when I experienced what it was like to be part of the parade march-in on the floating platform." – James

"I always look forward to the military parade as I always wanted to be involved in it. Maybe it's because I was part of a uniform group and I did a short stint in the army so I kind of understand how intense it can be and how much work is put into making it work. It shows the strength of our military defence and we don't always get to see them all together as they are usually off protecting the country. So I always have a strong sense of pride when I get to see them during this time of the year." – Suying

"Hands down, the military parade. I know, cliched, a guy and his National Service (NS) 'good old days', fanboying over military traditions. But, at the risk of sounding weird, I've been a fan of foot drill since young, when I was in a uniformed group. It continued during NS, when I was exposed to more complex actions and commands, and also because I was a sergeant, a role managing regimentation.

"The military parade may seem boring to an untrained eye, but there are so many interesting elements to catch. I prefer it over the festivities, the songs, the performances, even the fireworks. In fact, I sometimes switch off the TV after they march out! Although every guy in Singapore knows NDP duty is exhausting, I sometimes wish I got to participate in one as a soldier. Therefore, I think Singaporeans watch the military parade not just for the theatricality but to appreciate the months of sweat put into it." – Thiam Peng

RSAF aerial display and Red Lions performance

A member of the Red Lions in the sky near Sengkang General Hospital during National Day Parade Rehearsal on July 26, 2020. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The flypast segment, which features jets, training aircraft and helicopters from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), as well as the free-fall displays by the Singapore Armed Forces Parachute Team, better known as the Red Lions, are amongst the most beloved parade segments.

"My favourite part is when you hear the fighter planes booming, and then they suddenly appear roaring and in their formations. There is a feeling of Singapore pride though I'm not sure if it's because of the strong Air Force, the brave and skilled parachuters, or maybe simply the collective feeling from everyone else watching it live that makes me feel proud of my country." – Kar Peng

"Whenever I watch the Red Lions descend, I get excited yet anxious to see if they would have a perfect landing. It's a pretty majestic sight too." – Juliet

Performances and songs

Performers dancing during the National Day Parade at the Floating Platform on Aug 9, 2018. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The evening performances are some of the most colourful segments of NDP, where Singaporeans join hands to put up mass choreographed displays. And it usually concludes with everyone singing National Day songs together.

"My favourite moment is when Singaporeans singing national day songs together. I personally connect with music a lot and it really touches my heart to see everyone singing and celebrating together. There's no other experience like this and it definitely makes me proud to be a Singaporean." – Zhi Min

"As cliche as it may sound, seeing everyone sing the National anthem and recite the pledge in unity never fails to make me feel proud to be a Singaporean. I remember tearing up while saying the pledge during one of the parades I personally attended." – Juliet

Attending NDP in person

Spectators at the Marina Bay floating platform on Aug 9, 2018. PHOTO: The Straits Times

While the parade is broadcast on television annually, nothing can compare to watching the parade in person.

"As much as watching the NDP with my family on TV is a yearly tradition I enjoy, there's still nothing like seeing the show live. One of my fondest memories of the parade was getting to attend a rehearsal in Primary 5 — a rite of passage for every local student.

"It felt like the real thing, complete with skydiving manoeuvres by the Red Lions and an elaborate fireworks display. Watching the entire thing live, I realised just how many people are involved and how much time goes into the entire affair. I definitely gained a renewed sense of appreciation for all the volunteers sacrificing their time and energy to pull the show together." – Kimberly

Seeing Singaporeans unite as one

Some 500 primary school pupils lit up the Padang with their LED costumes on Aug 9, 2015. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Regardless of age and race, we all identify and unite together as Singaporeans during each parade.

"When I watch the parade, it's for the audience reactions. It's nice to see large groups of different families and friends just coming together to celebrate a common celebration. I feel that for once people are openly expressing their joy to be Singaporeans through the applause and genuine pride." – Joan

