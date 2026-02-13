Dream come true: Bride has Milo van, live station and favours at wedding

Milo has always been a big part of Genevieve Tan's life.

"I'd like to think that I am one of Singapore's biggest Milo fans, and it's been a childhood dream of mine to have a Milo-inspired wedding," she told AsiaOne in a recent interview.

"It's my favourite drink and daily sustenance that carried me through the different seasons in life, from the Milo van pulling up during sports day in school till now."

The 27-year-old global marketing manager and content creator shared that her passion for the chocolate malt drink rubbed off on her husband, and he also fell in love with it.

"It wasn't a question at all to have our wedding be filled with Milo elements because it's what truly represents us," she said.

For their big day on Jan 24, the couple had a live station at their church reception, serving guests matcha Milo latte.

The banquet featured Milo-themed photobooth props, and every table had a Milo Iced Energy drink. All guests received a Milo mug as wedding favours.

The couple also did a Yam Seng (traditional Cantonese wedding toast), raising mugs filled with Milo instead of alcohol.

But the highlight of the celebrations was the Milo van, which Genevieve had dreamed of having at her wedding since she was a child.

The bride declined to share how much she spent on the elements involving Milo at her wedding.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUA0sAsEfdf/[/embed]

When she started planning for her wedding last January, the first thing she thought of was treating her guests to her favourite drink during the occasion.

"It was my dream, and I desperately tried all the ways to see how I could bring a Milo van to my wedding," she told AsiaOne.

Genevieve soon put the idea into action — she reached out to Milo Singapore last year.

While anyone can write in and request to loan a Milo van, it's usually reserved for public and school events, she explained.

So, she created an online petition a week before her big day, rallying the community to help Milo notice her and make her dream wedding come true.

"Many people were rooting for me, and it became a whole community effort where followers from all over the world told me they were messaging Milo to notice my post," Genevieve shared.

"They were tagging Milo on their socials to ask them to check out my post — a few even sent me LinkedIn profiles of different Milo employees, asking me to try my luck to get connected with them."

Just when she thought it was impossible to have a Milo van on her big day, the company contacted her and shared that her request coincided with an upcoming campaign. So, Milo brought forward the launch date for Genevieve's wedding.

"When they told me that, I nearly cried out of joy and disbelief as my dream was about to come true," she said.

The bride then shared with them all the Milo elements she wanted for her wedding, from the games to the Yam Seng.

"I kept it a secret from my guests though," she told AsiaOne excitedly.

"They were wondering if a Milo van was really coming, so only when they reached my wedding venue did they see the Milo van! It made my guests very happy to see my dream wedding coming true — it was a night to remember."

After her guests had experienced a Milo-themed wedding, several of them shared with Genevieve that they hoped to attend more celebrations featuring a Milo van.

"I'm so happy that our wedding began with Milo, I'll remember the moment I saw the Milo van right before me for my entire life," she said.

[[nid:656599]]

melissateo@asiaone.com