Levelling up: The Mind Cafe to close flagship store after 21 years

For two decades, The Mind Cafe's flagship store at 60A Prinsep Street has been a space for friends and family to gather and play board games for hours on end.

However, the store will be shuttering on May 23, The Mind Cafe announced in an Instagram post on April 17.

"This has never just been a shop — it's where friendships were formed over games of Monopoly, where first dates grew into lifelong partnerships, and where so many of you found a true 'home away from home'," the team wrote.

"Every laugh, every game, and every memory within these walls has shaped who we are today."

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But this won't be the end of The Mind Cafe as it will be "levelling up" and moving all its operations to its mega outlet, which is a stone's throw away from the flagship store.

"This larger space is designed to bring our community together on a bigger scale, with more room, a wider selection of games, and an even better social gaming experience," the team explained.

The Mind Cafe also invited the public to visit the flagship store before its last day of service.

It is also hosting a giveaway, where visitors stand to win four two-hour gaming sessions at the mega outlet.

To enter, they'll have to post their favourite photo taken at the flagship store over the last 21 years. They will also need to follow and tag @themindcafe_sg on Instagram, like the giveaway post, and use the official contest hashtag #Farewell60A.

The contest runs till May 22. 10 winners will be selected based on creativity and nostalgia, and the results will be announced on May 25.



"The games aren't stopping — they’re just moving to a bigger table. Let's make this final month legendary," said the team.

AsiaOne has contacted The Mind Cafe for more details.

Address: 60A Prinsep Street, Singapore 188664

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm daily

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melissateo@asiaone.com