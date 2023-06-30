From Mind Flayers to the Upside Down: A sneak peek into The Stranger Things Encounter

It just seems like yesterday when we witnessed the emotion-charged scene where heroine Max escapes the evil clutches of Vecna back in season four.

Now, we get to relive the award-winning show for real. The Mighty Jaxx Group has joined hands with Netflix to bring you The Stranger Things Encounter.

The immersive experience will transport you back to some of the iconic scenes from the 80s-inspired show, including a terrifying moment that involves meeting the antagonist of the show - more on that later.

Dive into the world of Stranger Things

Our ominous journey started at the Palace Arcade, a rendezvous spot for members of the Hellfire Club.

We were ushered into a game that is pretty similar to Dungeons and Dungeons, followed by a visit to Joyce Byers' living room which played a key role in the course of events back in the first season.

You will be greeted by alphabets drawn on the walls with Christmas lights, which was a way for Joyce to communicate with Will in the show.

Other interesting Easter eggs found in the room were Eggo waffle boxes, sketches of The Mind Flayer and the whole 80s aesthetics. Think black-and-white television and retro knick-knacks, with the devil being in the details.

We then made our way to Hawkins National Laboratory where you will see the opening of a rift, which functions as a interdimensional portal in the show, is an indication of what's next to come.

The next room is where you will enter an alternate dimension also known as the Upside Down.

It gets a little scary with the dim lighting and the appearance of a life-sized Demogorgon.

For those who have not watched the show, a Demogorgon is a humanoid monster that has a flower-like face which opens up to reveal rows of dangerous sharp teeth.

The experience comes to a near end when you walk through the Creel House aka Vecna's lair.

In here, you will be surrounded by Vecna's victims before he makes an appearance.

But of course, we manage to defeat him with Kate Bush's Running Up The Hill playing in the background, just like how it all played out in the series.

It's an interactive experience

Remember the Hawkins National Laboratory room? Well, over there you can play a mini-game which will help to close the rift, allowing you to be part of the adventure.

How do you defeat Vecna, you ask? At the start of the experience, you will be given a wristband that has an Xpass.

As you make your way through the different rooms, you can scan them at different points to collect FRGMNTS.

These FRGMNTS are then used to "defeat" Vecna - though we are pretty sure it's more for a dramatic effect as they actually unlock digital Stranger Things elements.

Later on, you can use said elements to personalise your tote bag or t-shirt at the Starcourt Mall.

Exclusive collectables and tasty bites

The Starcourt Mall is a fully themed F&B and retail zone that is modelled after iconic locations from the show.

For instance, at Surfer Boy Pizza you can load up on pizzas in flavours like the 'Hellfire Club' ($13), which comes with chilli oil, mozzarella cheese and sundried tomatoes.

For a local twist, go for the 'Singapore Stranger' ($14), topped with braised beef brisket and rendang sauce.

Then there's the Scoops Ahoy, where you can treat yourself to scoops of gelato. Go for the black sesame which has an intense earthy flavour or you can take the local route with Milo Dinosaur. Expect prices to start from $5.

Fans of the show can also shop exclusive Stranger Things collectables, including pins, card games, posters and Mighty Jaxx figurines.

There is also merch that combines iconic Stranger Things elements with iconic Singapore motifs.

That includes the mug by Wheniwasfour, a local design studio, which features the Singaporean iconic HDB flats.

The Stranger Things Encounter will run till October 1. Tickets for the experience cost $39, while access to the Starcourt area costs $15.

Bugis+, 201 Victoria St, Singapore 188067, Level 2

Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays: 2pm - 10pm; Friday, Saturdays, Sundays: 10am - 10pm

