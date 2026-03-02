Explore, craft, collaborate in interactive Minecraft Experience coming to Mandai Wildlife Reserve soon

Attention all Minecrafters!

Get your building blocks ready as the Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue will be arriving in Singapore soon, said Mandai Wildlife Group on Monday (March 2).

The interactive experience — which makes use of immersive projections, theatrical sets, motion-tracking gameplay and experiential storytelling — will be held at the Green Canvas at Mandai Wildlife Reserve from April 24 to Sept 13.

In an hour-long, story-driven quest, participants will be required to work together to rescue a village being attacked by zombies.

They will journey through eight rooms modelled after iconic game locations — such as Minecraft Forest.

Each player will also be able to "mine" resources, interact with entities from the game, shape the world around them and influence the outcome of their adventure using an "Orb of Interaction".

After completing the journey, participants can celebrate their success at the Trading Post where they will receive a special commemorative keepsake.

They can also claim a highly sought-after in-game cape as a post-adventure reward.

This is the experience's first stop in Asia following successful runs in cities such as Dallas, London, and Toronto.

The presales waitlist for tickets to Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue — which offers exclusive early access to ticket sales on March 10 — is now open, while general ticket sales will begin on March 11.

Ticket holders will be allocated timeslots with 15-minute intervals.

Tickets are priced at $46 for adults and $40 for children (aged three to 12) on weekdays, and $51 for adults and $44 for children on weekends.

Until March 23, members of WildPass and Friends of Mandai will get a special early bird discount of 15 per cent.

For more information, visit https://www.minecraftexperience.com/singapore/.

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: Weekdays, 11am to 7pm; Weekends, public and school holidays, 10am to 8pm

