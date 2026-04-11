Minecraft Experience, Vintage Fair: Best things to do in Singapore this April

April in Singapore settles into a steady rhythm: long weekends, late nights, and a calendar that moves easily between culture, wellness, and the occasional offbeat find. From theatre premieres and immersive exhibitions to underground music sets and community-led gatherings, there's no shortage of events in Singapore this month.

Whether you're looking for high-energy festivals, thoughtful performances, or slower things to do in Singapore that invite you to linger, this list brings together what's worth stepping out for right now.

The Christians by Wild Rice

April 9 - May 2 2026

Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, Funan

Lucas Hnath's The Christians arrives in Singapore with a premise that feels deceptively simple. A pastor delivers a sermon that shifts the foundation of his megachurch. What follows is a quiet unravelling. Directed by Glen Goei, the production leans into tension over spectacle, unfolding through conversations that question faith, authority, and the fragile dynamics of community. With a live choir woven into the staging and a cast led by Shane Mardjuki and Oon Shu An, the play resists easy conclusions, instead sitting with doubt and the discomfort of belief systems under pressure.

The Vintage Fair 2026 at Journey East

April 11 - 12 2026

Journey East, 315 Outram Road, #03-02, Singapore

Journey East's annual Vintage Fair returns as a weekend fixture for collectors and the casually curious alike. The line-up brings together a mix of regional vintage dealers and independent labels, spanning antique jewellery, retro watches, designer bags, and globally sourced homeware. Alongside the browsing, there's coffee from Pick Me Up and small-batch natural wines to ease the pace. It's the kind of setting that encourages slow discovery and the quiet satisfaction of finding something unexpected among well-curated racks and tables.

Free admission; bring your own bag for purchases.

Marty Friedman Live in Singapore

April 14 2026

Hard Rock Cafe, 50 Cuscaden Rd

Best known for his tenure with Megadeth, guitarist Marty Friedman returns to Singapore with a solo set that reflects his post-metal evolution. Since relocating to Japan, Friedman has leaned into a more eclectic sound, blending shred guitar with J-pop sensibilities and cinematic arrangements.

This show sits somewhere between technical showcase and personal archive, moving through his catalogue with the kind of precision and flair that's kept him relevant across decades. For longtime fans and curious listeners alike, it's a rare opportunity to catch a player who's continually reshaped his own language.

[title of show] by Sing'theatre

April 15 - 25 2026

Alliance Française Theatre, 1 Sarkies Road, Singapore

This off-Broadway cult musical arrives in Singapore with a lean, four-person cast and a knowingly self-referential premise. [title of show] follows two writers racing against time to create a musical for a festival and deciding, somewhat ironically, to write about that very process.

What unfolds is sharp, conversational, and quietly disarming, moving between humour and vulnerability as it unpacks creative doubt, friendship, and ambition. Directed by Eric Larrea, the local staging keeps things intimate, carried by a cast that leans into timing and chemistry rather than spectacle.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue

April 24 - Sept 13 2026

Green Canvas, Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Making its Asia debut in Singapore, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue translates the game's blocky universe into a physical, story-led adventure. Set across eight interactive rooms, participants move through familiar biomes: gathering resources, solving challenges, and working together to fend off a zombie attack.

The experience blends projections, theatrical sets, and motion-tracking gameplay, with each visitor using an interactive device to shape how the journey unfolds. It's paced for all ages, landing somewhere between immersive theatre and light gaming.

The Garden Series @ Curly's: Pawsitive Poses Dog Adoption Drive

April 25 2026, from 5.30pm

Curly's, 40C Harding Road, Singapore

Set in the greenery of Dempsey, this weekend session brings together movement and community with a purpose. In partnership with SOSD and Within, the event pairs a beginner-friendly outdoor yoga class with a dog adoption drive featuring over 15 rescue dogs.

The pace is intentionally unhurried, part stretch, part social, with space to meet the dogs, speak with volunteers, and understand the adoption process. Whether you're joining the class or simply dropping by, it's a considered way to spend an afternoon outdoors while supporting a local cause.

vOilah! France Singapore Festival 2026

April 25 - June 20 2026

Various locations across Singapore

vOilah! returns with a city-wide programme that brings French culture into everyday spaces across Singapore. Organised by the Embassy of France, the festival spans over 26 programmes across performance, visual art, film, gastronomy, and science. Expect everything from theatre and dance collaborations to open-air cinema, exhibitions featuring works from the Louvre, and a lively French food market at VivoCity.

More than a showcase, the festival leans into exchange, pairing French and Singaporean artists in works that feel rooted in both contexts. It's a wide-ranging, accessible way to experience culture across disciplines, whether on stage, in galleries, or out in the city.

This is a developing list of things to do in Singapore this April 2026, and we'll be updating it throughout the month as new events are announced.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.