Ready to respawn in real life? Minecraft theme park to open in UK in 2027

If you would like to bring your love for Minecraft into the real world, here is some news for you!

Minecraft World, a theme park based on the iconic video game, will be opening at Chessington World of Adventures next year.

It is a 35-minute direct train ride from London's Waterloo station.

Minecraft World will feature the world's first Minecraft-themed roller coaster, interactive adventures, epic block built playscapes as well as themed retail and dining, said the game's creator Mojang Studios and Merlin Entertainment on Saturday (March 21).

Inspired by Minecraft's most iconic biomes, mobs, and items, the £50 million (S$85.7 million) project represents the next major evolution of the franchise, they added.

The studio and theme park complex have also partnered with Minecraft creators during this process to bring the game to life in the most authentic way possible for its global community.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DWJ4wbXk4ut/[/embed]

"Minecraft World represents a meaningful milestone in our ongoing journey to expand the Minecraft universe," said senior creative director for entertainment at Minecraft Torfi Frans Olafsson.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be bringing Minecraft's creativity, bold adventures, and ridiculous fun to life at a theme park for the first time at Chessington World of Adventures," said SVP of Global Brand at Merlin Entertainments, Angela Jobson.

"Minecraft World will allow friends and families to play, explore and craft together on a truly epic scale."

More information will be available at https://www.chessington.com/minecraft/.

Minecraft fans who cannot wait till 2027 can look forward to Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, which will be opening at Mandai Wildlife Reserve on April 24.

The interactive experience will make use of immersive projections, theatrical sets, motion-tracking gameplay and experiential storytelling to bring Minecraft to life.

[[nid:730716]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com