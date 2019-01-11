Mingle with other travellers & indulge in a staycation at 2 new Chinatown boutique hotels

You won't be faulted for mistaking co-living hotel ST Signature Chinatown for a photo gallery.

Located on the second level of a conservation shophouse, the stairwell leading to it is decorated with scenes of Singapore in black-and-white, shot by award-winning lensman Edwin Koo.

There isn't a reception counter either, as it prides itself on its proprietary smart Chat-In technology with a virtual host to provide concierge services.

Guests can check themselves in as early as 24 hours before arrival. They are assigned a room number with a set of access codes.

There's also an app for guests to communicate with each other and buy tickets to tourist attractions.

Of course, if you need the help of a human, there's always one available.

ST Signature Chinatown is the first of four co-living hotels by Straits Organisation, a subsidiary of F&B player Katrina Group.

Tanjong Pagar, Little India and Bugis are the next locations.

The hotel has 40 rooms, or cabins as they are officially known.

Divided into three categories S, M and L like clothing sizes, S cabins are for single guests, M for two people and L cabins for three people with a loft sleeping area.

Ranging from six to 12 sq m, the smartly-designed cabins offer maximum space and comfort, packing in a writing desk, vanity mirror, safe box and storage space for suitcases.

None of the rooms have ensuite bathrooms - there are male and female bathrooms, and one unisex bathroom.

The latter enjoys more luxurious fittings and amenities, and makes a good Instagram photo spot.

Katrina Group's executive chairman and CEO, Alan Goh, says that unlike hostels, guests don't have to share rooms.

"They have more privacy here," he says, explaining that ST stands for short term.