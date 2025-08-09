Mini 66 Collection celebrates Mini's 66th and Singapore's 60th birthdays

Mini has unveiled the 66 Collection, a pair of cars which have been designed to commemorate Mini's 66th birthday. Mini Singapore has opted to launch the cars in August to coincide with Singapore's 60th birthday, and the cars are appropriately finished in red and white.

The Mini 66 Collection consists of the Mini John Cooper Works hatch and the Mini John Cooper Works Electric, each featuring a whole host of aesthetic and aerodynamic upgrades to set them apart from the rest of the Mini lineup.

The most distinctive of these are the optional 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke wheels with Frozen Midnight Grey hubcaps, and Mini says that the design was inspired by rally cars from the 1990s.

The petrol-powered model is finished in Chili Red, with a gloss black roof, while the JCW Electric model is available in Nanuq White, with a contrasting red and black roof.

Both cars come with black side skirts, aerodynamic aeroblades on the C-pillars and JCW winglets on the lower front bumper, items which are exclusive to the 66 Collection. They are also decked out with racing stripes, Mini JCW checkered flag logos in red, white and black, and large '66' decals to identify their status.

Just six units of the Mini 66 Collection will be allocated to Singapore, three each of the JCW hatch and JCW Electric, and one unit of each will be on display at Vivocity's atrium from now until Aug 10.

For those interested in getting one, prices start at $267,888 with COE (as of August 2025) for the electric version, and $302,888 with COE for the petrol model. Each buyer will also get a commemorative plaque to go with the car to signify their limited-edition status.

