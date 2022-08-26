This Mini Concept Aceman has a special Pokemon mode

At this year's edition of the world's largest game event in Cologne, Germany, Mini will be presenting a special Mini Concept Aceman vehicle to delight Pokemon fans.

The event, titled gamescom, will have the Mini Concept Aceman featured at the merchandise area, and includes a special Pokemon Mode.

PHOTO: Pokemon

When Experience Mode is toggled in the concept car, the franchise's most recognised Pokemon, Pikachu will take over the OLED screen.

The animation also extends to the dashboard, front doors, and apron projection thanks to projected animation.

In an animated loop, Pikachu first appears in the OLED display and launches a bright yellow lightning attack that travels from the display, to the dashboard and doors.

PHOTO: Pokemon

In another loop, the iconic Pokeball that stores Pokemon also appears and opens in a glowing blue colour.

PHOTO: Pokemon

"In co-operation with Pokemon, the shared joy of the franchise brings two iconic characters that are a perfect match, together with millions of fans," shares Stefanie Wurst, Head of Mini, which is the official sponsor and partner for gamescom 2022.

With the main sponsorship of the exhibition hall geared towards exclusive collectibles, the Mini Concept Aceman with Pokemon Mode, as it's called, is sure to be a highlight of the event.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.