Mini Convertible launched in Singapore

Thrill seekers, exhibitionists, and those who simply love open-top motoring alike have a reason to celebrate: Mini has launched the new Mini Convertible here in Singapore, just weeks after first offering us an early look of the car at the 2025 Singapore Motor Show.

The exterior of this updated Mini Convertible largely follows the design of the new Mini Cooper, with the firm's new round head lights framing a redesigned front grille that now gets an octagonal-shaped surround.

At the rear, however, the Mini Convertible eschews the new triangular taillights of the Mini Cooper for a pair of nearly rectangular items more akin to those on its predecessor.

But the highlight of this model surely must be its folding roof. Mini states that the item can be opened in two ways: Either like a sunroof or fully retracted. Completely folding this roof takes a total of 18 seconds, and can be done at speeds of up to 30km/h.

This roof also sits folded atop the boot of the car when not needed, so you get a total of 160 litres of space for any cargo if you want to take in some sun. Put the roof up and the maximum space available swells to a total of 215 litres.

As in the rest of the revised Mini lineup, this new Mini Convertible now features a 9.4-inch round OLED infotainment screen in its cabin. This unit runs the firm's Operating System 9, allowing it to offer a host of apps and digital content.

Users will also be able to interact with the system's virtual travel partner — represented by either a stylised Mini or the character 'Spike' — all through voice commands to issue navigation commands, or to change various entertainment and vehicle functions.

Examples of the Mini Convertible headed to Singapore will come with cabins upholstered with houndstooth fabric, paired with a knitted surface in the door panels, and JCW sport seats upholstered with perforated synthetic leather.

A 2.0-litre engine under the bonnet gives the Mini Convertible a total power output of 201bhp and a peak torque of 300Nm, allowing it to reach 100km/h from a standstill in just 6.9 seconds.

Those looking for more performance still, however, can also opt for the John Cooper Works Convertible, which gets a 228bhp 2.0-litre engine that allows the car to complete the century sprint in 6.4 seconds.

The sportier model also gets a host of exterior upgrades including a gloss black front grille, additional air intakes on its front (visually highlighted via red vertical elements), alongside a spoiler and black diffuser at the rear.

The Mini John Cooper Works Convertible can also be had with optional red or black bonnet stripes on the bonnet and can be had with a contrasting roof and mirror caps in either Chili Red or Jetblack.

Mini has also launched a new Mini Referral and Loyalty programme, with the former offering customers shopping vouchers when they refer friends/family, and the latter offering customers a loyalty discount when they trade-in their Mini or add another to their garage.

Car Model Price as of press time (including COE) Mini Cooper Convertible S 2.0 (A) $285,888 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Convertible 2.0 (A) $305,888

This article was first published in sgCarMart.