Mini Countryman C: Good things come in mini packages

The Mini Countryman C is proof that good things don't always come in small packages, even if it does say Mini on the bonnet.

Thanks to regulatory changes, emissions changes, market changes, and so forth, cars have been getting bigger and bigger and iconic small-car-maker Mini has not been spared.

When they first launched the Countryman 15 years ago, I remember thinking that it was not very mini at all. But of course, I was only 12 years old then and therefore couldn't try the car out to see how it felt.

I'm old enough now, though, to give one of the newest Countryman models a go, this particular variant being the Mini Countryman C.

While it would be really amusing if the "C" stood for Countryman, it simply denotes the variant of the car fitted with Mini's 3-cylinder turbocharged engine. There's also a Mini Cooper C available, for example.

Speaking of the embiggening of cars, the Countryman C stands 13cm longer and 8cm taller than its predecessor, with the new Mini design language playing a central role in its appearance.

The Mini-malistic design philosophy is apparent in the Countryman's sleek and undisturbed body panels, with new digital light signatures found in the distinctive LED headlights and taillights.

This Mini-malism carries over to the interior as well, with the dashboard dominated by the round OLED infotainment display and not much else. There are also the characteristic Mini toggle switches and a chunky two-spoke steering wheel.

Like all the other new-gen Minis, the Countryman C's interior uses a mixture of sustainable fabrics and materials that give the car a very unique look and feel, adding to the funky fresh nature of the Mini badge that people have come to know and love.

The aforementioned 3-cylinder motor is a 1.5-litre affair mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, made specially to fit into Singapore's Cat A COE bracket. As such, the Countryman C puts out 121hp and 230Nm of torque, goes from 0 to 100km/h in 10.5 seconds, and gets 14.7km/L of fuel mileage.

With numbers like that, it's definitely no speedster, but what it may lack in outright performance, it more than makes up for in charm. Like all Minis, driving the Countryman C is a delight.

There's just something joyful about the whole brand that carries over into the driving experience, no doubt one of the reasons why there are so many Mini loyalists.

The drive in the Countryman C is similar to what you get in other Mini models, that is to say, it's a sense of occasion. The whole routine of flipping the toggle switches to start the car and get into gear never gets old. It makes you feel like you're doing something cool and different, which you are, because you're driving a Mini.

The ride quality is comfortable, pliant, and well-damped, making the Countryman C an easy car to drive for long distances or with the family loaded up.

Should you wish to be a little more dynamic, though, the Mini Experience Modes are there for you. You can flip the toggle switch to change over into Go-Kart mode, where everything goes red and sporty. The Countryman handles with characteristic Mini nimbleness, and despite its size, it can feel like a much smaller car on the road.

But in my experience, people who buy Minis are usually fairly unconcerned about the numbers. What they're after and what they buy the car for is for the brand name and how the car makes them feel. There's always a sense of freedom, uniqueness, and style about a Mini, regardless of model, and the story is much the same here in the Countryman C.

So while the Countryman C might not be the fastest or most efficient or most affordable car around, it is a Mini, which means it's still one of the most fun and personable cars you could find yourself with the pleasure of driving.

Mini Countryman C Price (at time of publishing): $257,888 including COE VES Band: C1 Engine:

3-cylinder inline, turbocharged Capacity:

1,499 cc Power & Torque:

121 bhp & 230 Nm Transmission:

7-speed dual-clutch Driven Wheels:

Front Consumption:

14.7 km/L 0-100 km/h:

10.5 seconds Top Speed:

194 km/h Fuel Tank Capacity:

54 litres Dimensions (L x W x H): 4,444 mm x 1,843 mm

x 1,661 mm Wheelbase: 2,692 mm Cargo Capacity:

450 litres

