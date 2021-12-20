Mini fans around the world join in on new music video

As millions of travellers around the world set out on different routes, all to get home to the people they love this festive season, Mini has specially produced a video clip to the song that gets people all over the world in the mood for the festive season every year, starring the global Mini community and the variety of ways they are making their way to families and friends during the festive season.

Whether you're on the highway, the motorway, a gravel road or a country road covered in winter snow: The soundtrack for this trip will always be along for the ride — on the radio, in your mind, in the memory of generations.

The production of the video is another highlight in the British premium car manufacturer's current brand campaign titled Big Love. The motto is an expression of diversity embraced in practice in all its forms, welcoming fresh thinking and new ideas no matter where they come from.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.