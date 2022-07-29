Mini introduces the Pat Moss Edition

Mini has introduced a new limited edition model of its performance Cooper hatchback, with the special Pat Moss Edition paying tribute to famed rally driver Pat Moss, who was a multiple rally championship winners in the 1960s, and the younger sister of legendary racing driver Sir Stirling Moss.

The Mini Cooper Pat Moss Edition is limited to just 800 units worldwide, and Singapore has an allocation of only five units. According to Mini Asia, Singapore is also one of the select few to have the Pat Moss Edition in 5-Door hatch form, with other markets getting the 3-Door hatch by default.

The car is based on the regular Cooper S hatchback, which uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo that produces 178hp and 280Nm of torque. The car features a unique multi-coloured gradient roof that fades from Chili Red to Melting Silver to Jet Black.

It also gets special 17-inch John Cooper Works Track Spoke wheels, and special touches that highlight Pat Moss's rallying achievements (see below), such as the tulip motifs and details about her rally-winning car.

Inside, the Pat Moss Edition Mini gets John Cooper Works sports seats clad in carbon black Dinamica leather, and more tributes to Pat Moss in the form of the tulip graphics and Pat Moss's signature throughout the car.

The Mini Cooper S Pat Moss Edition retails for $240,888 inclusive of COE for the three-door version, and $243,888 with COE for the five-door model. Mini will also be having a roadshow at Vivocity from 1 to 10 August, where they will be announcing the addition of more special edition models to the line-up.

Who is Pat Moss?

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In May 1962, Pat Moss and her co-driver Ann Wisdom took part in the Tulip Rally, a cross-continental rally race from the Dutch municipality of Noordwijk to the French Riviera and back, a distance of over 2,500km. Together, Moss and Wisdom achieved the best time over the distance in a classic Mini Cooper, a feat made even more remarkable by the fact that Wisdom was pregnant at the time.

Moss went on to win the Sestriere Rally in Italy in 1968 and was crowned European Ladies' Rally Champion five-time, while Wisdom was considered to be the first professional woman co-driver in the history of rallying. Together, the pioneering duo paved the way for women to compete in the world of motorsport, an arena that is often seen to be dominated by men.

