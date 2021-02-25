Mini JCW GP inspired edition arrives in Singapore

The Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is now in Singapore.

First conceptualised here, the Inspired Edition draws upon its forebear for its exclusive specification. Added to the package is an exhilarating 228bhp engine, all packaged within the 3 Door hatchback.

The hatchback is currently priced at $199,888 with COE.

Racetrack flair for the road

The Mini JCW GP Inspired Edition gets a Racing Grey metallic paint finish with contrast Melting Silver metallic for its roof.

Other ties to the Mini JCW GP include the John Cooper Works rear spoiler and mirror caps, bonnet scoop, door handles and fuel lid that are all finished in black.

The 18-inch wheels sport the JCW Cup Spoke design and hub caps with the “GP” logo.

PHOTO: Mini

Another unique feature of the Inspired Edition is the 18-inch lightweight forged wheels. These rims sport the John Cooper Works Cup Spoke design and have hub caps bearing the “GP” logo.

The “GP Inspired” lettering can also be found on the doors, air inlet trim and C-pillars.

Sporty on the inside, too

Standard equipment for the Mini JCW GP Inspired Edition includes John Cooper Works sports seats at the front. The seats feature the GP badge underneath the integrated headrests.

John Cooper Works steering wheel comes with metal paddle shifters.

PHOTO: Mini

Those badges can also be found on the front floor mats. “GP Inspired” lettering is also displayed on the cockpit fascia, while both front and rear velour floor mats have red stitching.

The cabin also features a John Cooper Works leather steering wheel upholstered in Walknappa Leather. It features red stitching, a 3D-printed metal centre marking the 12 o’clock position and metal shift paddles.

Also included are Park Distance Control and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

JCW GP inspired edition: Excitement on demand

The Inspired Edition is powered by a turbocharged 2-litre 4-cylinder delivering 228bhp and 320Nm. This engine is paired to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

Sports exhaust comes as standard.

PHOTO: Mini

Adaptive suspension will help the driver maintain control during dynamic cornering, while a sports exhaust adds acoustic flourish to the car’s sporty character with its hearty soundtrack.

Specifications

Mini JCW GP: Inspired Edition 2.0 (A)

Engine: 1998cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged

Max power: 228bhp (231PS) at 5200-6200rpm

Max torque: 320Nm at 1450-4800rpm

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic with manual select

0-100Km/h: 6.1 seconds

Top seed: 246km/h

Consumption: 16.7km/L (combined)

Price incl COE: $199,888 (no VES rebate/surcharge)

Agent: Mini Habitat

This article was first published in Torque.