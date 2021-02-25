Mini JCW GP inspired edition arrives in Singapore

The Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is now in Singapore.
First conceptualised here, the Inspired Edition draws upon its forebear for its exclusive specification. Added to the package is an exhilarating 228bhp engine, all packaged within the 3 Door hatchback.
The hatchback is currently priced at $199,888 with COE.
Racetrack flair for the road
The Mini JCW GP Inspired Edition gets a Racing Grey metallic paint finish with contrast Melting Silver metallic for its roof.
Other ties to the Mini JCW GP include the John Cooper Works rear spoiler and mirror caps, bonnet scoop, door handles and fuel lid that are all finished in black.
The “GP Inspired” lettering can also be found on the doors, air inlet trim and C-pillars.
Sporty on the inside, too
Standard equipment for the Mini JCW GP Inspired Edition includes John Cooper Works sports seats at the front. The seats feature the GP badge underneath the integrated headrests.
The cabin also features a John Cooper Works leather steering wheel upholstered in Walknappa Leather. It features red stitching, a 3D-printed metal centre marking the 12 o’clock position and metal shift paddles.
Also included are Park Distance Control and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
JCW GP inspired edition: Excitement on demand
The Inspired Edition is powered by a turbocharged 2-litre 4-cylinder delivering 228bhp and 320Nm. This engine is paired to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.
Specifications
Mini JCW GP: Inspired Edition 2.0 (A)
Engine: 1998cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged
Max power: 228bhp (231PS) at 5200-6200rpm
Max torque: 320Nm at 1450-4800rpm
Gearbox: 8-speed automatic with manual select
0-100Km/h: 6.1 seconds
Top seed: 246km/h
Consumption: 16.7km/L (combined)
Price incl COE: $199,888 (no VES rebate/surcharge)
Agent: Mini Habitat
