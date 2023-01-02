Mini launches Convertible Seaside Edition to celebrate 30 years of open-top four-seater

Mini has launched a new Mini Convertible Seaside Edition, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the open-top four-seater.

Mini Convertible Seaside Edition.

PHOTO: Torque

The new reveal follows just months after the reveal of the Untold, Untamed, and Resolute Editions of the Clubman, Countryman and 3- and 5-Door respectively.

Available in either a blue Caribbean Aqua or the Nanuq White we first saw in this charming Mini Electric, the Seaside Edition is said to evoke that expansive perspective sensation of freedom one gets when at the beach.

You’ll be able to identify the limited edition car via its white decorative stripe and orange ‘Seaside’ lettering at the rear.

PHOTO: Torque

A stylised “30” graphic also sits on the front apron of the car, while the side scuttles and the rear of the car both sport ‘Seaside’ badging, in blue of orange respectively.

Push open the doors of the Mini Convertible Seaside Edition and you’ll find Carbon Black leather seats – for the perfect contrast against the two exterior colours.

‘Seaside’ lettering also appears on the bottom spoke of the steering wheel.

PHOTO: Torque

The floor mats here also feature an edition-exclusive graphic. And the car also comes with a key that sports an edition-specific wave pattern, finished in iridescent blue tones.

Interested in getting your own? You’ll want to note that this Mini Convertible Seaside Edition is available as either a Cooper, or a Cooper S.

That means you’ll get a 134bhp 1.5-litre 3-cylinder, or a 176bhp 2-litre 4-cylinder respectively. The latter will see you reaching 100km/h from a standstill in just 7.2 seconds.

PHOTO: Torque

And that black roof top can be deployed or retracted at a maximum speed of 30km/h. But why would you ever draw that roof up?

Expect this special edition model to reach Singapore in the first half of 2023.

This article was first published in Torque. Permission required for reproduction.